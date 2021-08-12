Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 5, SALLISAW 0 — Angel Lyons hit a solo home run and Kaiah Austin was 3-for-4 as the Tigers (1-2) broke into the win column. Graci Williams had two hits. Austin allowed three hits in the circle over seven innings.
CHOCTAW 22, MUSKOGEE 4 — A seven-run third blew up what was a close game as Muskogee trailed by just 3-0 at that point. The Roughers were outhit 21-3. Karsyn York, Jaliyah Simmons and Feather Johnson had the hits. MHS (0-3) is in the Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT — Oktaha (5-0) was 3-0 on the day beating Keys 13-0, Sallisaw Central 10-0 and Hulbert 11-1. Brynn Surmont was 2-for-3 and drove in three against Keys. Brynna Rodden was 2-for-2 against Central.
Mackenzie Eaves no-hit Keys over three complete, Rylee Walters and Sidney Highfill combined for one hit over four against Central and Eaves and Highfill paired on a three-hitter over four against Hulbert. Seven walks helped Oktaha in that contest.
GORE TOURNAMENT — Stilwell beat Gore 10-0, holding the Pirates (1-2) to two hits – Ralea Brooksher and Harley Welch. Webbers Falls (1-1) beat Roland 2-0 as Brooke Wyatt was 2-for-2 and drove in a run in both the first and the third. Samantha Shanks and Lindsey Pierce also were 2-for-2. Wyatt allowed just three hits over five innings, struck out four and walked none.
CUSHING TOURNAMENT — Checotah (1-3) lost 3-1 to Sapulpa beat Newkirk 6-3 for their first win of the season. A five-run fourth did it, rallying from a 2-1 deficit. Khloe Vanmeter, who had two hits in the loss, hit a two-run single to highlight the surge.
EUFAULA 2, CAMERON 0 — Liberty Glover no-hit Cameron, striking out six over five innings. Katie Pippenger had two of Eufaula’s five hits and scored both runs. Eufaula is 3-0.
LOCUST GROVE 6, WAGONER 3 — Minny Edwards was 2-for-3 in the loss, Wagoner is 0-3.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, MCALESTER 0 — Okay won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11, in its season opener.
Fall baseball
OKTAHA 3, RATTAN 2— At Dale, Jakob Blackwell’s walk-off single won it in the seventh for the Tigers (2-0). Hunter Dearman gave up two hits over three innings and Gabe Hamilton scattered four over the final four.
—Staff
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT — Union vs. Hilldale, Muiskogee vs. Claremore, 10 a.m.;
Miami vs. Hilldale, Muskogee vs. Edmond North, 11:40 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Deer Creek, 1:40 p.m.;
Fort Gibson vs. Jay, 3:20 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Yukon, Dewey vs. Muskogee, 5:20 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Coweta, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT — Oktaha vs. Vian, 3 p.m., Oktaha vs. Westville, 5:45 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Vian, championship, 7 p.m.
GORE TOURNAMENT — Gore vs. Canadian, 2 p.m.; Gore vs. Cameron, 3:30 p.m. (ten.), Webbers Falls vs. Heavener, 5 p.m.
Warner at Chouteau Festival
Haskell at Lincoln Christian, 3:30 p.m., vs. Spiro, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Okay at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.