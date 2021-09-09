Football
EUFAULA 30, OWASSO JV 14 — Quarterback Luke Adcock had touchdown bursts from two and four yards out, Slade Williams returned an interception 39 yards for six and Matt Clover added a 2-yard run. The Ironheads led 30-0 at the half and are 1-1 on the year.
Adcock was 6-of-13 for 125 yards. Ontario Ellen led in rushing with 53 yards and Khelil Deere had two catches for 43 yards.
Baseball
OKTAHA 8, TUSHKA 0 — Maddox Edwards scattered seven hits in a shutout win and was one of three Tigers with two-hit games in the Silo Tournament. Brody Surmont drove in a pair of runs. Gabe Hamilton and Tyler Allen also had two hits. Oktaha (19-0) has blanked seven opponents.
Fastpitch
WAGONER 12, LOCUST GROVE 4 — Jaylan Fourkiller, Kayda Barnett and Mini Edwards had three hits each and Kara Bruce along with Kendra Condict had solo home runs. In getting its first district win, Wagoner (2-13, 1-6 4A-6) had 18 hits. Brynlee Goodvoice, who was 2-for-3, drove in a team-high three runs.
EUFAULA 15, WETUMKA 0 — Liberty Glover and Avery Williams combined on a three-inning one-hitter. and on offense, the Lady Ironheads (17-7) took advantage of nine walks and five errors. Amberly Adcock and Kate Pippenger drove in two runs each.
WHITESBORO 3, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — Lexi Raskey and Kennedy Patterson had the only hits for the Warriors (12-9) against the No. 2 team in Class B. Brooke Wyatt struck out six and gave up just four hits in the loss.
GORE 7, OKMULGEE 1 — Harly Welch hit a three-run home run and was 2-for-3 on the day as were Ralea Brooksher, Ella Murphy and Cadi Shoemake. Honey McAlister allowed two hits over five innings for the win. Gore is 10-9, 4-3 in 2A-7.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT — RayLin Morgan’s game-tying single and a fielder’s choice groundout by Riley Westmoreland scored all Haskell (20-3) needed in the fourth, then Morgan scattered five hits and struck out 11 to insure the Haymakers’ 2-1 win over Inola.
Haskell got a six-run first then held off a feisty Warner team, winning 7-5. Brilee Boutwell drove in three RBIs, Lynzi Kelley had two hits and Shania Burkhalter a two-run double for the Haymakers. Peyton Sikes was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for Warner. Kaylen Park had two hits.
Warner (5-18) ended the day with just two hits in a 13-3 loss to Liberty. Inola beat Porter 6-2, dropping the Lady Pirates to 7-11.
KEOTA 3, PORUM 2 — Porum (10-5) got a 2-0 lead in the first but managed just four hits overall in suffering the loss. Ally Bush had two hits and Mercedez Martin drove in both runs.
MORRIS TOURNAMENT — Checotah (2-18) was one-hit by Pocola 5-0 but beat Morris 7-1. Hailey Prince led the way in the win going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Sidney Hamilton had the only hit against Pocola.
Volleyball
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 3, OKAY 1 — Okay fell to 11-7 after winning the opening set 27-25, losing three consecutive sets by 25-10, 25-12 and 25-23. Lexi Erb had 17 kills and 10 digs, Bailey Walters 11 digs and Alex Collins 8 kills to lead the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.