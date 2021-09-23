Volleyball
MUSKOGEE 3, WAGONER 0 — Muskogee swept Wagoner on the road Thursday, winning 25-14, 25-20 25-16 to go to 10-11 on the year.
Wagoner is 2-24 under first-year coach Derek Serowski.
“We passed the ball really well and played hard,” said MHS coach John Hammer. “Wagoner’s so much better than their record. Some of those girls play club here so it’s kind of a rivalry with some of them.”
Jazzy Henry had 18 assists, Khloe Wall had seven aces and seven kills, Raegan Essex had 10 kills and Maddi Havens 19 digs for Muskogee, which resumes play at 10 a.m. today against 4A No. 3 Victory Christian at the Claremore Tournament Friday. Play continues through Saturday.
Muskogee has Bartlesville, Moore and Skiatook on Friday as well. 4A No. 1 Regent Prep and 5A No. 4 Claremore are on Saturday’s menu.
Baseball
Class A districts at Oktaha — The Tigers as expected had no competition as a top seed going into the district round and in the seven innings it took to complete the day, they never allowed a baserunner.
They scored all their runs in two innings in a 26-0 win over Agra-Carney in a game that was run-ruled after 2 1/2 innings. Maddox Edwards was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one of three Tigers with two hits. Eight walks and four errors helped in the rout. Gabe Hamilton was perfect over three frames, striking out five.
Frontier fell 12-0, but in this one it required four innings of work by Jakob Blackwell. He struck out nine of the 12 he faced. Hamilton, Darren Ledford and Brody Surmont each had two hits.
Oktaha (28-3) heads to regionals next week.
Class A districts at Red Oak — Okay lost 17-0 to Red Oak and 15-3 to Crowder and ended its season here Thursday. The Mustangs finished 3-8.
Fastpitch
EUFAULA 9-7, ATOKA 2-6 — Jordas McLish drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning of game two and Eufaula swept Atoka. Liberty Glover, who worked 5 1/3 innings of relief, retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Mikah Osborne had a two-run home run. Mackenzie Crawley was 3-for-4 with Glover and Osborne collecting two hits. In the first game, Osborne was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in game one with Avery Williams and Glover had two hits each.
HASKELL 13, MOUNDS 0 — RayLin Morgan was perfect over three innings, striking out seven and Haskell (27-3) romped. Alex Bowden and Lynzi Kelley were 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Riley Westmoreland had two hits. Saylor Brown was also 2-for-3.
STIGLER 4, CHECOTAH 1 — Kaitlyn Searles and Maci Britt had the two hits for Checotah (2-26, 0-12 4A-8).
KETCHUM 20–16, GORE 6-3 — Gore’s Ralea Brooksher homered in the opening game of a sweep.
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Webbers Falls (16-11) swept its way to a title at Keota, beating the hosts 12-2 and 6-5 around a 12-0 win over Cave Springs.
FORT GIBSON 15, WAGONER 6 (From Wednesday) — Jordan Hayes doubled twice in a 3-for-5 game and Erica Hornback doubled twice in a 3-for-4 showing. Fort Gibson in all had 16 hits in the district win. Wagoner Kara Bruce and Destini Parrish had two hits.
POCOLA 10, OKTAHA 4 (From Wednesday) — Oktaha had just six hits. Errors helped the Lady Tigers in a three-run inning to make it closer.
