BASEBALL
OKTAHA 12-20, FAIRLAND 0-0 — The Tigers (22-9) extended their win streak to 11 games and more significantly, have a shutout streak of six games and 31 innings dating back to the third inning of a 4-1 win over Hartshorne on April 10.
Mason Ledford no-hit Fairland over four innings in the second game. In the opener, Gabe Hamilton threw four innings of two-hit ball and Kannon Robinson threw a hitless fifth in the opener.
In the opener, Brody Surmont was 3-for-4 and Tucker Christian 3-for-5 with three RBIs. In the finale, Christian was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Ledford was 2-for-2.
CLASS B DISTRICTS — The Webbers Falls Warriors fought back from a 9-1 loss in the first of three to leave the bases loaded in the seventh of game three and lost 9-7.
They had evened the series 6-3 earlier in the day.
Webbers (17-8) had just two hits in the opener, those by Mason Shelby and Jake Chambers.
KIEFER 7, CHECOTAH 0 — The Wildcats were blanked in the first round of the Sonic Tournament at Okmulgee. Checotah faces either Mannford or Tulsa Memorial at 3 p.m. Friday.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 8, WAGONER 3 — The Bulldogs fell to 12-11. Trey Wood was 2-for-3. Darius McNack’s three-run double gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 led in the first.
MORRIS 14, WARNER 6 — Wyatt Hamilton’s three-run double in the sixth gave the Eagles (20-7) a 6-5 lead, but the bottom dropped out in a nine-run half of the inning for the home team. Landon Swallow, who reached on his fourth hit of the game in the sixth, was 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
SLOWPITCH
5A districts, Stilwell
Fort Gibson’s season came to an end here Thursday. After beating Wagoner 19-3, the Lady Tigers fell to Stilwell 19-5 and 17-7.
Graci Williams and Angel Lyons paced the Lady Tigers with three each against Wagoner. Lyons had a three-run home run in a five-run first. Abbye Porterfield hit a two-run home run and Baleigh James had a solo home run.
Jolee Taylor’s two-run home run put Fort Gibson up 3-2 in the first loss to Stilwell. James also hit a solo home run in the inning. In the elimination affair, Lyons hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs while Williams was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Fort Gibson finished up 10-12.
4A districts, Vian
Warner’s season came to an end in two losses to Vian, 16-4 and 18-1. Vian had eliminated Wyandotte 13-5, and Warner had also earlier handed Wyandotte a loss, 17-11. In that game, Hannah Powell, Kylie Carlton and Karolyn Baker all had two home runs in the contest. Peyton Sikes and Jensyn Foreman each had one. Warner ends up 3-18.
4A districts, Henryetta
Henryetta eliminated Eufaula with wins of 12-1 and 7-2. In the first contest, Jordas McLish and Mea Townley had two hits each and Adison McLaughlin drove in the lone run in the fourth. In the other contest, McLaughlin and Gabby Noreiga both hit home runs for the only damage. McLaughlin was 2-for-3.
Eufaula, which ends its season at 14-11, won its initial game 8-0 over Morris. Mykah Osbourne, Kambry Williams, McKenzie Crawley and Allie Anderson each had two of Eufaula’s 12 hits. Morris had just two hits.
3A districts, Gore
Gore (24-9) was scored on in just one inning in sweeping to the title. They capped the day pounding out 22 hits in a 17-3 win over Savanna as Skye Brooksher was 4-for-5 with five RBIs including two doubles and a triple. Ralea Brooksher, Addison Sheffield and Harly Welch all hit home runs. Sheffield was 3-for-4.
Gore beat Savanna 13-0 as Welch homered twice in as many at-bats, driving in four runs. Sheffield doubled and tripled in a 3-for-4 game. Skye Brooksher homered twice as well, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Gore beat Sallisaw Central 19-0 to start the day. Thirteen of Gore’s 15 hits were extra bases. Kara Brimm was 3-for-3 with three doubles to lead the way. Ralea Brooksher had two doubles on three trips and Addison Sheffield homered.
2A districts, Clayton
Porum was eliminated in two games, losing to Dewar and Quinton. No other information was made available. Porum ends 10-13.
2A districts, Woodland
Okay lost 18-0 to Woodland and 21-5 to Barnsdall and finished the year 0-13.
GOLF
PRYOR TOURNAMENT — Durant won by 10 strokes over second-place Hilldale. Fort Gibson was fourth of 11 teams with a 415.
Layne Alishie of Fort Gibson was medalist with a 72. Addy Asmus lost a scorecard playoff for fifth after shooting an 89 and Victoria Wiedel was seventh with her 91. Aubree Morton of Hilldale shot 92.
Girls soccer
REGENT PREP 2, PORTER 0 — Regent (5-3, 5-2) scored both goals in the final 12 minutes and dropped Porter (10-4, 3-3) into a battle for fourth in 3A-4 with one game left against Keys next week. Cortney Dickey had six saves. Porter had eight shots on goal.
From Wednesday
SLOWPITCH
WEBBERS FALLS ELIMINATED — Webbers beat Henryetta Wilson 11-1 and Buffalo Valley 10-0 but lost to Red Oak 12-0 and 22-3 to be ousted from districts. Brooke Wyatt was 3-for-3 against Wilson. Lindsey Pierce was 3-for-3 against Buffalo Valley. Webbers finishes 10-9.
From earlier in week:
BOYS GOLF
MUSKOGEE SIXTH — At a rainy, snowy, sleety and windy Frontier Conference Tournament at Indian Springs Country Club in Broken Arrow, Muskogee wound up sixth. Mesa Falleur shot 77, Carter Stewart 79, Logan Ridley 81, Ty Glover 82 and Gabe Kindrick 90.
