BASEBALL
OKTAHA SPLITS — At the Eastern Tournament on Thursday, Oktaha dropped an 8-6 decision against Wister, then blanked Stuart 6-0.
Wister won on a one-out, two-run single in the seventh off Avery Browning. Darren Ledford was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs. Hunter Dearman had two hits.
Dearman was the star in the win, allowing two hits and striking out 12. He also doubled in a run. Kannon Robinson hd two hits and drove in a run. Darren Ledford and Dylan Walden each doubled, Walden pushing runs across. The Tigers are off Friday and get Rattan in the tourney at 1 p.m. Saturday.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT —Oktaha (11-3) beat Wilburton 12-0 and Henryetta 5-0. Hannah Focht was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs. Peyton Bryan and Ava Scott had two hits. Sydney Highfill allowed one hit in three innings. Against Henryetta, Mackenzie Eaves allowed four hits over six innings. Scott was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Haskell (8-1) beat Oktaha JV 12-0 as Saylor Brown had a three-run home run and an RBI double in a 2-for-4 game. Riley Westmoreland was 2-for-4, and Cheyanna Morgan was 2-for-3.
Lynzi Kelley was 2-for-3 and Layla Markou drove in three runs going 1-for-2. RayLin Morgan allowed two hits over four innings for the win.
Play continues on Friday with one pool game for both before bracket play begins.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT —Wagoner got one hit, that by Kayda Barnett, against Kiefer in a 12-0 loss, then Kendra Condict’s three-run home run fueled a 5-1 win over Hulbert and is now 1-3. Tylen Edwards and Kiwi Birdtail were both 2-for-2. Condict allowed two hits in the three-inning time limit.
PORTER LOSES PAIR — The Lady Pirates fell to 1-8 with a 15-2 loss to Luther and a 4-1 loss to Shidler in the Oilton Tournament. Kelsi Kilgore doubled in a run in the opener. Raylee Allison and Addie Criner had the two hits in game two.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLINSVILLE 3, WAGONER 1 — Wagoner fell to 3-4 with the 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 score. Presley Olson and Lanie Brown had five kills, Makenna Turney had 10 assists and Abby Humphries nine digs.
