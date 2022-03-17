Baseball
HILLDALE SWEEPS IN BAMA EXIT — The Hornets won a pair of games Thursday to go 4-1 in the Gulf Shores (Ala.) Classic and are now 9-1 on the year.
Cole Leach’s grand slam was the big blow as Hilldale beat Tipton (Tenn.) Rosemont 17-6. Leach was 2-for-3 with five RBIs for the contest. Kielton Siedlik had a two-run double. Rosemark issued 12 walks from three pitchers. Leach allowed five hits over three innings. Asa Spradley worked one shutout inning.
The Hornets capped their trip with a nine-run fourth to beat Randolph (Ala.) 12-6. Caynen David’s two-run double broke a 6-6 tie after a pickoff error knotted it. David was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Evan Smith was 2-for-3 and Austin Fletcher 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Chandler Wood and Aden Jenkins had two hits each. Chad Parks won in relief, throwing one inning and registering three strikeouts.
OKTAHA SPLITS — After a 13-3 loss to Southmoore to start the Edmond Memorial Festival, the Tigers came back to beat Mustang 7-1. Tucker Christian and Darren Ledford both homered. Maddox Edwards was 3-for-3 and Mason Ledford was 3-for-4. Jakob Blackwell scattered five hits for the win. The Tigers were outhit 16-4 by Southmoore and are 4-2 heading into the second day of the festival.
WAGONER 10, MIAMI 0 — Trey Wood was 3-for-3, Gabe Rodriguez 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Cody Wheeler smacked a two-run home run for the Bulldogs (7-3) in the Ketchum Hardball Classic. Zane Cory and Aidan Murray gave up one hit each, Cory going three innings with four strikeouts and Murray throwing one inning.
WARNER SPLITS — Warner (2-2) beat Comanche 6-2 then was losing 3-2 to Vici in the third when rain halted it.
Adam Thompson was 3-for-4 in the win. Jace Jackson was 1-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Wyatt Hamilton and Landon Swallow each had two hits. Swallow scattered seven hits over seven innings, striking out 11.
PORTER WINS TWO — Porter beat Welch 24-1 in 2 1/2 innings then beat Fairland 14-1 in four innings.
Against Welch, Mason Plunk was 4-for-4 with six RBIs and Logan Crain 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Brandon Welch hit a two-run home run.
Against Fairland, Welch was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run. Logan Crain and Blake Cole each had three hits. and a combined five RBIs. Jaxson Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cyle McElmurry and Mason Plunk combined to allow two hits. The Pirates are 9-2.
EUFAULA 9, OKMULGEE 0 — No information.
WEBBERS FALLS 13, ARKOMA 12 — No information.
Soccer
DAPHNE, ALA. 4, HILLDALE 0 — Playing in the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament in Tennessee, Hilldale gave up two early goals and trailed 3-0 at the half before playing dead even through most of the second half before a late goal capped it for the Alabama squad. It’s the first loss for Hilldale this season, now 4-1 overall. They’ll play again Friday against Wren, S.C. and wrap up the event on Saturday.
