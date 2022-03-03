Baseball
HILLDALE 18-24, NORTH ROCK CREEK 0-1 — The Hornets were dominant in their season openers Thursday at home, collecting 28 hits.
Mason Pickering had a three-run home run in a 2-for-4, four RBI game one. Caynen David was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Kielton Siedlik was 2-for-2 as was Aden Jenkins. Siedlik struck out seven and allowed two hits in four innings with Chad Parks retiring the side in the fifth.
In game two, Austin Fletcher was 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBIs. David was 3-for-4. Evan Smith and Isaiah Patterson had two hits each. David allowed three hits and struck out three over five innings.
HASKELL 16, PORTER 2 — The Haymakers (1-1) used an eight-run first and a seven-run fifth to rout the Pirates (1-1). Marcus Clark homered and was one of three with three RBIs — Brannon Westmoreland and Lane Mann being the others, both with two hits. Peter Turner added two hits. Westmoreland struck out 11 while giving up three hits over five innings.
CHECOTAH 7, OKMULGEE 2 —Lane Elliott , Colten Burnett and Brock Butler all had doubles. Butler (1-1) struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings. Jaxon Lange worked one inning in relief.
WAGONER 18, MIAMI 2 — Trey Wood homered and drove in five runs for Wagoner (2-0). Boston Wybrant had a 3-for-3 day and Zane Cory struck out nine and allowed one hit over five innings, striking out nine.
Boys soccer
HILLDALE 11, CLEVELAND 1 — Hayden Pickering had a hat trick while Patrick Murphy added a pair of goals for the Hornets (2-0). Brody Haraway, Mateo Campos, Blayne McDaniel, Cord Clark, Ryler Milton and Zach Speir each had one goal.
TAHLEQUAH 2, WAGONER 1 (PK) — Harley Baker had the lone goal for the Bulldogs, now 1-1.
Girls soccer
TAHLEQUAH 3, WAGONER 2 — Jillian Strange and Rayleigh Berna each scored goals in the loss. Wagoner is 1-1.
— Staff
