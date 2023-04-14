COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE 26, ROSE STATE 8 — Five hits from Brady Cerkownyk helped lead the way for Connors State (37-5, 14-2 ) over Rose State on Thursday. The CSC offense was strong at the plate as the Cowboys collected 20 hits and scored nine runs in the sixth inning. Connors State tallied two home runs on the day as Cerkownyk and Rody Garcia both went deep in the sixth. Tyson Fourkiller added three hits and five RBIs while Grant Standifer also collected a trio of hits. Tanner Almond, Garcia and Blake Simpson had two base knocks apiece. Luke Rolland was the winning pitcher and allowed two hits and five runs over four innings, striking out five. Chase Pair and Alex Springer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
COWETA 8, PORTER 0 — Coweta nabbed a 5-0 lead over the first two innings and held Class A No. 17 Porter (19-10) to just three hits.
PORUM 13, ARKOMA 3 — A seven run second inning lifted Porum past Arkoma as it made the score 12-2. Isaiah Sallee finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers (15-7) while Gage Scarberry had two hits and two RBIs.
BIXBY/BA TURF WAR FESTIVAL — Eufaula lost both of its contests Thursday. The Ironheads fell to Noble, 11-3 in the first game. Eufaula scored three runs in the top of the third to erase a 4-0 deficit, but Noble added four more runs in the home half of the third to take a 8-3 advantage. Jaxon Lange had two hits to lead the Ironheads. In the second game, Carl Albert posted a 16-2 win over Eufaula. The Titans scored 15 runs in the fourth inning to erase the Ironheads’ 2-1 lead. Carson Luna and Lange both had two hits in leading Eufaula (12-10).
Bixby defeated Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha, 10-2 as Dylan Walden and Maddux Edwards accounted for the Tigers’ two hits. Oktaha dropped to 15-4.
DAWSON SUMNER INVITATIONAL — Class 2A No. 18 Haskell held Hulbert to just two hits and rolled past the Riders in a 9-2 win. The Haymakers (8-7) posted three runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. Lucas King, Brannon Westmoreland and Brady Neal finished with two hits apiece, while Lane Mann added a grand slam.
No. 15 Warner got a 9-1 win over Morris and advanced to Friday’s semifinal against Haskell at 10 a.m. The Eagles (11-7) were led by Adam Thompson and Jace Jackson both with two hits.
Gore (15-6) won 8-7 over Kellyville and faces Preston in the second semifinal at 3 p.m.
CLAREMORE/PRYOR FESTIVAL — Fort Gibson (17-5) shutout Shawnee 8-0, as Gannon Sherl finished with the complete game victory on the mound. Sherl went five innings and allowed six hits with one strikeout. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse registered an RBI triple while Hunter Branch led all batters with two hits and one RBI.
CENTRAL SALLISAW TOURNAMENT — Braggs (2-9) was shutout 12-0 by Stigler and faces Roland in the consolation round today at 6 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
KEOTA 8, PORUM 4 — Keota scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull out the win and break a 4-4 tie. Leia Johnson, Zoe Davis and Mercedez Martin all had two hits each in leading Porum (13-9).
GORE SPLITS — Gore took the first game, a 13-5 win over Gans, by scoring nine runs in the first inning to seize momentum. Cady Shoemake, Aspyn Cearly, Peyton Curran and Kynley Webb all finished with three hits for the Lady Pirates. Lindsay Pierce added two hits and four RBIs. In game two, Gore was shutout by Buffalo Valley, 13-0. Kendra Huckbay had two hits to lead Gore (6-6).
EUFAULA SPLITS — Class 5A No. 12 Eufaula opened with a 13-2 blowout over Sallisaw with the victory sealed by six runs in the sixth inning. Kate Pippenger was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in leading the Lady Ironheads while Gabbi Noriega and Shyanne Madewell finished with two hits apiece. In the second game, Class 5A No. 7 Stilwell bested Eufaula, 8-2. The Lady Ironheads knotted the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Lady Indians added one run in the third and three in the fifth to pull away, 6-2. Pippenger led with two hits for Eufaula (17-7).
WARNER 12, BEGGS 3 — Warner scored five runs in the third inning to increase its lead to 8-2 and cruise past Beggs. Kaylen Park, Peyton Sikes and Karma Wadley all collected two hits for the Lady Eagles (7-2).
TAHLEQUAH 18, MUSKOGEE 5 — Muskogee could not keep pace with Tahlequah. The Lady Roughers led 4-0 after the first inning, but Tahlequah took the lead in the second, scoring five runs to go up 5-4, before adding 11 more in the third to cinch the win. Jaliyah Simmons, Jaye Barnoskie, Gabbi Davis and Lariah Stewart had one hit each for Muskogee.
DALE FESTIVAL — Class 5A No. 2 North Rock Creek led 6-1 after the first inning in what would turn out to be an 11-1 win over Class 3A No. 7 Haskell. Lynzi Kelly had the only RBI for the Lady Haymakers (19-9), who also fell to Class 2A No. 1 Shattuck, 12-0. RiLee Morgan finished with two of Haskell’s three hits.
FIRELAKE FESTIVAL — Class 3A No. 2 Dale defeated Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha in walkoff fashion, 12-11, on a 2-1 count RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Peyton Stewart took the loss for the Lady Tigers as she went six and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 runs on 16 hits. Kristen Berry, Stewart, Hannah Focht, Ava Scott, and Peyton Bryan all had two hits to lead Oktaha. Following the loss, the Lady Tigers regrouped and beat Class 3A No. 3 Morrison, 18-13. Bryan drove in four runs on three hits to lead Oktaha, with one of her hits being a fifth inning home run. Brynn Surmont, Berry, Stewart, and Bryan each collected three hits for the Lady Tigers (17-4). Stewart was credited with the victory lasting six innings, allowing 18 hits and 13 runs.
FRIDAY'S PREP SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Checotah at Okmulgee, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Tulsa Edison, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Porum, 4 p.m.
Fairland Tournament: Porter vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m.; vs. Grove JV, 2 p.m.
Bixby/BA Turf War Festival: Oktaha vs. Booker T Washington, 10 a.m.
Eufaula vs. Piedmont, 12:15 p.m.; Central Tournament: Braggs vs. Roland, 6 p.m.
Preston Tournament: Haskell vs. Warner, 10 a.m.; Preston vs. Gore, 3 p.m.
Claremore/Pryor Festival: At Claremore: Fort Gibson vs. Sapulpa 11a.m.; vs Collinsville 4p.m.
SLOW PITCH
McCurtain at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Okemah, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Roland/Muldrow, TBD
Oktaha at Firelake Festival
Webbers Falls at Central, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Hilldale at Regent, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, 6/ 8 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Fort Gibson, 5/ 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Wagoner, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
