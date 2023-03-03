NOBLE – Since 2005, the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament hasn’t been without Fort Gibson.
This season will be no different as the Lady Tigers used a 19-point fourth quarter, 11 of those points on the back of free-throws, to finish-off the Inola Lady Longhorns in the Area IV championship game 51-42 to punch their 19th consecutive state birth.
Along with the state ticket, the Lady Tigers (22-5) are on a 17-game winning streak after starting the season 5-5.
“Complete effort on both ends of the floor tonight,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “Our start to the game was key, playing with force and energy and Addy (Whiteley) kicked it in then everybody started to hit some shots to get us going.”
Whiteley might have said it best about punching the ticket to state, “Tradition never graduates at Fort Gibson.”
Whiteley was a force and energy at the outset. She had five first-quarter points as Stephanie Hickman kicked in a 3-pointer and Linzi Foutch added three points of her own for a 11-8 Lady Tiger lead at the end of one quarter.
Hickman opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the right wing, Laynee Stanley mailed in a long-range field goal, then Whiteley popped a 3-pointer from Hickman’s spot to push FGHS on a 13-2 run with 2:37 remaining in the second quarter.
“My coaches told me the same thing they told me last week, attack the hoop and create shots for me or whomever is open,” said Whiteley.
Inola came out swinging in the third quarter as their leading scorer going in, Miller Weast, finally got on track. Held scoreless in the first half, she dropped in six points to open the second half and give the Lady Longhorns (19-8) a quick push, closing within 24-18 at the 6:30 mark.
That’s when Stanley found her spot on the left elbow of the free-throw line. As the Lady Longhorns were chasing Whiteley, Stanley was left alone on three consecutive possessions and scored six of her 11 points in the third quarter to keep the Lady Tigers up 32-25 heading into the final eight minutes.
“Once they switched into a zone and freed up Laynee she went off in the third and gave us a push,” said Lowe. “It’s hard to single anyone out because it’s a team effort and whomever is open takes the shot.”
Open shots were not something that the Lady Longhorns had the luxury of up to the third, connecting on just four – of- 20 in the first half.
Weast tried to get Inola in gear, but every time the Lady Longhorns would make a push it seemed like it was Whiteley that fought them back at the other end with her eight of her game high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
With Whiteley grabbing all the attention, Hickman’s 12-foot jumper with 5:50 in the fourth quarter might have been the nail in the coffin for Inola. The score came after the Long Horns closed within five points and they wouldn’t get any closer to the Lady Tigers the rest of the night.
“I knew we were ready for tonight,” said Hickman, who was six months old when the state streak began. “We just had to stay calm, focused and stay composed in the fourth.”
Points off free throws, which has been an issue for the Lady Tigers in the playoffs, was the icing on the cake in the last 1:29 of the game. Kenzie Snell, at 19 the oldest Lady Tiger, drained two off a technical foul from Inola coach Travis Wheeler, then Whiteley added four, Hickman two and Stanley three free throws in the fourth period.
“We practice those scenarios everyday,” said Whiteley. “That is what all of those summer workouts and camps are for, to hit those shots and win these games.”
Hickman echoed her statements, “We’ve put in all the work. Now it’s time to focus on next week and get ready for the next game.”
Hickman finished with 10 points on the night, Stanley with 11 and five rebounds and two blocks. Foutch added five points but pulled down 10 rebounds on the night.
Fort Gibson took two straight from Inola after losing in the first meeting at the Inola Tournament. The Lady Tigers won 41-37 in the Old Fort Classic.
The pairings for the state tournament are pending. Inola will have a shot to get to state in the consolation finals on Saturday.
