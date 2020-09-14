Tickets are on sale online for the unexpected home game this Friday at Indian Bowl as Muskogee hosts Coweta.
Originally scheduled to be played at Coweta, the game was switched to Indian Bowl due to a car wreck at Coweta High School’s football stadium that caused damage to multiple areas of the stadium.
The Roughers will swap home dates, going to Coweta in 2021.
Season ticket holders will have to purchase a ticket for this contest. All seats are general admission.
Tickets will be limited to 1,500 total with 750 tickets designated per side. About 200 of those were sold to parents of band, cheer and football players last week.
All tickets are on sale only through muskogeeathletics.com/httickets.
