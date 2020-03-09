FORT GIBSON— Too many errors in the field and on the basepaths proved costly for the Fort Gibson Tigers Monday afternoon as they opened District 4A-6 baseball action by dropping a heart-breaking 5-4 decision to the Jay Bulldogs.
“It was a tough loss,” said coach Gary Edwards. “We hit the ball well. We just made a few mistakes and it cost us but it happens and we just have to mentally flush this game and get ready to go again tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs got a base hit from Gage Bishop to open the game. He was sacrificed to second and scored on a hit by Kaden Budder that was mishandled in centerfield, allowing the run to score and Budder to reach second.
But the Tigers answered back in the home half of the first as leadoff man Jace Dortch singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Michael Adair’s double to right-center.
After Jay went back on top with a run in the third inning, the Tigers let a chance for a possible big inning get away.
Hunter Branch opened with a base hit, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a hit by Dortch. Grant Edwards sacrificed Dortch to second who then stole third.
A walk to Adair put Tigers at the corners with just one out. But Jay used a fake pickoff to third to then trap Adair between first and second. Kazdon Mount’s throw from second base cut down Dortch at home trying to score. With Adair now at second, Jaiden Graves, just out from basketball, popped out to end the threat.
The Bulldogs put up two more in the fourth inning with a pair of hits plus an errant pickoff attempt at first base by Tiger catcher Kennedy Cook.
The Tigers tied it up in the sixth as Cook was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Courtesy runner Connor Brown stole second and went to third on a wild pitch where, one out later, Lane Howe delivered an RBI single. Howe was sacrificed to second and scored on a Bulldog throwing error on a grounder to shortstop that would have ended the inning.
Jay (1-3, 1-0) pushed across what would prove to be the winning run in the top of the seventh.
With one out, Bishop singled, giving him his third hit of the afternoon. He moved to second on a short ground out between home and first base. With two outs, Budder collected his second RBI of the game with a line single to right that Branch couldn’t field cleanly and Bishop was able to race home.
The Tigers got Edwards aboard with a one-out hit in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t deliver the key hits to bring him around.
Christian Jorgensen took the loss on the mound for Fort Gibson (1-2, 0-1) giving up 10 hits while striking out three. While the Tigers made good contact at the plate, they managed just five hits against a stingy Jay defense that committed just one error though three wild pitches enabled Fort Gibson to move runners into scoring position for three of their four runs.
The two teams meet Tuesday afternoon, this time at Jay.
