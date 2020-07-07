Ask Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley about Deven Woodworth’s role for the Tigers in 2020, and the answer is quick and to the point.
“Big shoes to fill, big shoes,” he said.
First, the senior who stood out as an outside linebacker last year is now the focal running back, replacing his brother Tavien, last year’s All-Phoenix Large School Offensive Player of the Year and FGHS’s single-season record holder in rushing yards (2,427 yards).
As a junior, he just had to focus on defense amid a large senior class that is gone. So not only is he a guy who will see little in the way of rest, he’s also in a leadership role.
“He knows that,” Whiteley said. “I just told him ‘Man, you’re the senior now. You saw what your brother went through. You saw what it meant to him. Now it’s your turn.’ He’s been a good leader in workouts and he’s got a high ceiling. One of our top players.”
Deven Woodworth’s numbers after making the shift last year to outside linebacker were a team-leading 123 tackles and 73 solo, with seven tackles for lost yardage. His four sacks were co-team high numbers on a squad that went 5-6 and lost to state semifinalist Wagoner in the first round of postseason play.
He followed football up with a regional wrestling championship at 152 pounds and fourth-place finish at state, while Tavien was in the mix of contending for a state powerlifting title when the pandemic disrupted sporting life.
Now, Tavien is a walk-on at Oklahoma State. Younger brother, all 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds of him, has the reins on things back home. He had a few carries as a sophomore, but that’s it.
“It’s going to be new,” Deven said regarding his role.
So will his approach.
“He’s more of a vocal leader than his brother,” Whiteley said of the younger Woodworth. “Losing so many seniors, you need that kind of leadership and he’s a guy who will fit that role.”
Deven says he and his brother are distinguished in their style of running the ball.
“I think I’m quicker and more elusive and my acceleration is faster than TJ’s, but he’s shiftier than I am,” Deven said. “Somebody tries to hit me, I’m going to hit them back.”
That’s the defensive guy in him.
“I like defense more. But offense is alright,” Deven said. “I just love being on the field, the whole crowd watching, your teammates cheering you on.”
Hopefully there’s a crowd watching this year. The pandemic wiped away the prep spring season, and there’s an uncertainty about what lies ahead in the fall — not just from a team standpoint, but also with Deven’s routes to the next level. He hasn’t received any offers yet, but a big year on the field will change that.
He tries to compartmentalize that concern, just like the lack of a two-week spring football period to showcase himself, and the lack of pad practice so far with opponents due to the school’s pandemic guidelines.
“Mentally it’s just another thing. Issues pop up, you just prepare for them and you still got to work for it,” he said. “Physically, I don’t know. That’s a hard one. I feel like I’m working out. I’m getting my body already adjusted to it. I get sore and stuff, and that’s usually how it is after a first workout. I think that will be fine as it goes. Just got to show up and show out.”
And in doing so, he has one particular goal in mind for the season.
“I want to break TJ’s rushing record,” he said.
Whiteley says Deven’s scholarship options aren’t just limited to football.
“He could go wrestling or football, and I’m not sure what he’ll take if he gets offers in both,” he said.
