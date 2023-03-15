Jack Kolb thinks he’s come a long way physically in the sport of swimming.
But it really wasn’t until this year that this year’s Phoenix Swimmer of the Year, a Fort Gibson junior, began to grasp that physical alone won’t ever completely cut it.
Halfway through his high school career, he’s found avenues in which to raise the bar — who knows, maybe enough to reach the top of the podium.
But definitely enough to become more the complete athlete and person.
“The mental side is something my coaches have preached about,” he said. “I think I’ve come a long way physically but mentally was huge leap forward all season but that day especially.”
His sixth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.36) was the best among all his teammates. He was eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.65) and part of the 400 free relay that was fifth (3:40.92) and sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.95).
“He came into his personality,” said his coach, Leslie White.
It’s more than that, though, says Kolb.
“I thank my therapist a lot,” he said. “It’s about reasoning through why I am the way I am.”
The way he was made him a bundle of nerves before, during and after an event.
“I’ve just never done my absolute best because of it. The coaches noticed it. They’d be on me to get it out of my head,” he said. “I didn’t realize it at first but there’s a lot going on inside my head. I’m competitive, I’ put pressure on myself and it would get to me. The therapist walked me through it, reasoning why I should have nerves, I do this every day. I shouldn’t be nervous about it.”
To say Kolb’s mind works overtime is an understatement anyway.
The 3.8 GPA student is part of the robotics and academic teams. He was also part of the Tiger Theatre Company as a stage manager. Swimming is his only sport, and his desire
And while it’s one of the best aerobic sports, it’s not one he can mix well properly for competition’s sake. Workouts, yes.
“Those aren’t like being in one of my practices where he has to have his mind engaged,” White said. “That’s who he is. He’s got to be all in or all out. He’ll do very well when he’s all in and then he has to take a break. He’s told me he’s thinking about swimming in the summer but I think regardless I’ll start my club team up soon in a couple of weeks and he’ll probably wait until after the school year to decide. He has to get himself there.”
And that’s just part of the process of getting his mind in the right spot and it’s an increasing phenomenon in sports. Professional teams and college programs have hired specialists to deal with the mental part of what an athlete goes through, not just through athletics but personally.
“I took a break last summer and worked on a golf course. I came back with a whole new love for the sport,” he said. “I took a huge step forward this year, but especially that day (at state).”
He’s more positive from the outset going in. And he’s taken enough time to look at what he can to to take further steps forward performance wise in a sport where club and year-round activity defines some of the top swimmers in the state and country.
“As I look back at my 200 IM races, it looks like I’m moving in slow motion and my 100 fly, it’s just little stuff I can see where I can cut time off,” he said.
When he’s all in again, chances are, those things will be fixed.
