Time spent together through off-season and preseason work generally leaves coaches with few surprises moving forward in terms of knowing their players and their capabilities.
On Wednesday, when asked if any surprises had surfaced two games deep into the 2021 football season, Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley came up with one.
Seth Rowan.
Oh, he’s familiar with the senior. He was with the team halfway into his junior year but a lack of playing time turned him to focus on two other sports he’s active in — basketball and soccer.
“I knew I could contribute, but I also came out so late last year,” Rowan said. “I came out the very first game and told them I wanted to play.”
In other words, all that offseason and preseason stuff — the Summer Pride, the passing leagues, all that time for connection wasn’t there, which eventually resulted in his decision to focus elsewhere.
Then, the comeback.
“We had this conversation going into this year and I was like ‘why not do everything’” Whiteley said.
And here Rowan is, stepping up through two games contributing on all sides of the football — offense, defense and special teams.
He is the first in to spell starting cornerbacks Hunter Branch and Cade Waggle. Last week, he had an interception in the second half of the Tigers’ 52-21 win over Catoosa, putting them at 1-1 heading into Friday’s game at Glenpool.
“The receiver got off his route, we’d been watching in on film and I read it and made the play,” Rowan said.
The evolution of the offense with the growth of third-year starting quarterback Cole Mahaney and athleticism and depth at skill positions has helped create opportunity to shine in the receiving game. As it started to transition that way last year, there were more hands to feed while still leaning toward a running attack with Deven Woodworth at running back — who has graduated.
Rowan has had just three receptions so far, and no TDs, but he’s one of the speedier guys on the team and draws attention for that — more a distraction to this point.
“The past two games they’ve reacted to seeing me in our scrimmages and play 10 yards off me because they know I can go deep, and it’s one reason they haven’t been able to connect on my side,” he said. “They know to stay deep on me. I know eventually I’ll get those opportunities with this kind of offense.”
Whiteley is surprised at the acceleration of progress.
“He’s got the ability,” Whiteley said. “I think he’s going to end up having a heck of a season.”
Of his three sports, soccer has always been Rowan’s favorite, and he benefits from it in the other two sports.
“Definitely with footwork,” he said. “Route running, making the right cuts. Even in basketball, staying in front of people defensively. I consider myself to be able to guard most people, so it definitely helps out there.”
He’s returned four kicks, with the longest return being 30 yards.
“I just decided, being a senior, I wanted to do everything,” he said. “I’m glad I can be out here and glad to be able to help where ever I’m needed.”
Notes
• In last year’s 20-3 win over Glenpool, special teams played a huge role. The Tigers blocked two punts, but Woodworth, who had both, has graduated and Glenpool is more polished in that area, said Whiteley.
“The snapper looks to be a little better,” he said. “We took advantage of a lazy snap a year ago, they didn’t get it back there very good and Deven was good getting off the edge. They were young then, they’re better now.”
• Speaking of special teams, another area could prove vital for Fort Gibson. Jaxon Purdue nailed a 35-yard field goal last week. He’s a perfect 10 of 10 on PATs.
“We feel good with him from 40 yards in, anything from fourth and 2 out,” Whiteley said. “Brody (Rainbolt’s) an excellent snapper and Hunter (Branch) is a good holder.”
A year ago against Glenpool, Purdue kept them pinned inside their 25 with corner punts.
• A key for the Tigers defense, said Whiteley, will be to contain their zone and inside running game with their quarterback and a committee of running backs. Passing-wise, he described the quarterback’s throwing motion as unorthodox.
“He almost shot puts the ball, kind of floats it without a full throwing motion,” Whiteley said. “I’ve challenged my secondary to be ball hawks. I think we can go and get a couple of those. We’ve got enough speed to do it.”
