FORT GIBSON---Going in it looked like it would be a good match up. Two Class 4A top 20 ranked teams, both coming off tournament championships and a match-up a month ago that was decided by two-points. But that’s where the comparisons ended.
After a close first six minutes, Fort Gibson’s Jaxon Blunt sank a pair of 3-pointers that ignited a 14-0 Tiger run and Fort Gibson went on to thrash the Hilldale Hornets 62-37.
The win completed the season sweep for the Tigers who eked out a 62-60 win when the teams met last month. Both were coming off tournament championships over the weekend -- Fort Gibson in the Old Fort Classic and Hilldale at Kiefer.
But Tuesday was one of those nights where everything went right for the Tigers and nothing went right for the Hornets. That 14-0 run put the Tigers up 20-9 three minutes into the second quarter and they went on to outscore Hilldale 19-4 in the quarter to lead at intermission 31-13.
Hornets coach Scott Hensley summed it up for his team in short and sweet terms.
“It was a tough night but we’re a tough team and we’ll be okay,” he said.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Tigers (12-3) put together an 8-0 run midway through to open the lead to 45-18 and the third quarter ended with Fort Gibson on top 51-25.
After the Tigers ran off six unanswered points to open the final quarter, Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson emptied his bench and Hilldale was able to outscore the Tigers 12-5 over the final five minutes to close the gap a little.
“Everybody got to play and played well. I was a little worried about a let down after the tournament last week, but these guys were focused and ready to go,” said Dickerson. “Playing a rival like Hilldale always seems to bring out the best in our guys. It was one of those nights where everything seems to go your way and we’ll take it.”
The Tigers shot lights out, hitting 51 percent from the field and 55 percent from beyond the arc while the Hornets (12-3) struggled all night hitting just 30 percent from the field. Senior Seth Rowan led the way for the Tigers with 18 points including three treys.
“It was nice to have that kind of game because I’ve been struggling a little with my shot the last few games,” said Rowan. “We really went in with the idea of showing that our win last month wasn’t a fluke.”
Besides Rowan, Blunt had 13 points for the Tigers while Trey Moore was the leading scorer for the Hornets with 14 points.
The Tigers will play at Wagoner on Friday while Hilldale will be at Vinita.
