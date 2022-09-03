Fort Gibson head coach Ryan Nolan is now facing an 0-2 count after the Class 3A No. 9 Berryhill Chiefs ran roughshod over the Tigers Friday night, posting 360 rushing yards en-route to a 48-13 drubbing at Berryhill Chiefs Stadium.

Highly touted Ethan Stites led the Chiefs with 163 yards rushing on 14 touches and exited towards the end of the third quarter.

“They have a very good running back, he’s a load,”  said a dejected Tiger coach Ryan Nolan. “They wore us down with him and their line. They just wore us out all night.”

In a 24-6 hole midway through the second quarter, things worsened for the Tigers when FGHS quarterback Cole Mahaney scrambled for three yards on a third and two at the Chiefs 10-yard line. Mahaney came up limping, not returning to the game and was on crutches on the sideline.  Mahaney looked to have a high ankle sprain. 

Parker Lockhart stepped in and riffled a strike to Cade Waggle for his first touchdown of the night and pulled the Tigers within 24-13.

Mahaney got the Tigers’ first score, a 38-yard pass to Hunter Branch on a fourth-and-2 play. The extra point was blocked, leaving it at 10-6.

“It’s tough to lose a player like Cole, he is our leader of our team and he brings a lot to not only our offense but our defense,” said Nolan. “Losing him was a huge blow.”

With Mahaney out, it looked like the Tigers were due for some luck on the Chiefs ensuing possession when a bad snap on a punt gifted FGHS prime real-estate at the BHS 22-yard line. Unfortunately, four straight runs to Landon Nail netted seven yards and a turnover on downs. 

Three plays lager Mikiah Stevens jetted nearly untouched for his third touchdown run of the night and a 31-13 halftime lead for the home team. 

The Tigers’ struggles continued in the second half when a high snap sailed over Lockhart’s head and a 14-yard loss forced a fourth-and-22. The Chiefs promptly blocked a Tiger punt, and 30 seconds later Stites picked up his third touchdown run of the night for a 45-13 lead.

“We have to learn how to play as a team, we have to learn how to fight,” said Nolan. “We will regroup, get healthy and we’re going to focus on fundamentals the next two weeks.”

Luckily he and the Tigers have a week off to sort out their miscues as they will return to action in two weeks, hosting the Glenpool Warriors for homecoming. 

