It has been a year of adversity, frustration and even disappointment for the 2022 Fort Gibson Tigers football team.
But Friday, with two-thirds of the senior triplets back in Cade Waggle and Cole Mahaney, an improved running game, and a stifling second-half defense, they finally found reason to celebrate with their first win of the season, 41-23 over the Sallisaw Black Diamonds 41-23 at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
“This is the best win ever. This is such an incredible win for us,” said a joyful Tiger coach Ryan Nolan while dodging an ice bucket bath. “We have had more adversity that I have ever experienced or seen, and these kids persevered tonight and brought home a win.”
Fort Gibson (1-8, 1-5) dodged some early adversity when Mahaney fumbled the ball while trying to dodge a pair of defenders on the Tigers second play of the game, giving the ball up on their own 20-yard line. Six plays later Caleb Cowan put Sallisaw up 7-0 on a four-yard run with 8:43 left in the first quarter.
The Mahaney-to-Waggle connection that everyone loved from 2021 came through on Fort Gibson’s ensuing possession when the two hooked up for 21 yards on a third and nine at the SHS 40-yard line. Seven plays later Mahaney bulled in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal, knotting the game at 7-7 with 5:29 to go in the first.
Waggle and Mahaney played hero once again for the Tigers on their next possession, connecting on a 46-yard catch and run to make it 4-7 with 2:30 left in the opening quarter.
“It was awesome to be back out here tonight,” said Mahaney, who was 7 of 17 for 124 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard toss to Donnie Cox to close out the third quarter. “I have a lot of memories on this field and if was fun to hook up with Cade on that touchdown.”
Mahaney was 7 of 17 for 124 yards, including an 11-yard toss to Donnie Cox to close out the third quarter on top 34-23. Waggle had five catches for 106 yards and the one score.
The defense put the clamps on the Diamonds in the second half, holding Sallisaw (0-9, 0-6) to only two first downs, 20 yards rushing and no points.
“Coach told us to clean it up at half,” said Waggle. “Stop the dumb stuff and play like we can.”
The most serious threat Sallisaw would have came on a fourth-and-one at the FGHS 31-yard line to open the third quarter and that would be the deepest they reached into Tiger territory from that point.
Judd Rudd, who hasn’t carried the ball for the Tigers all season, squirted in from a yard out with 5:27 to go in the third, just after Mahaney and Waggle connected on a 23-yard pass play. That put Fort Gibson ahead to stay, 21-17
“We finally had Judd healthy, and the offensive line just took over in the second half,’ said Nolan. “We just kept feeding the hungry guys with Judd, Landon and Kaydan (Hunt) and they kept getting us yards. I was very pleased the way our offense reacted in the second half and moved the ball, our offensive line did great.”
AfterNail scampered in from eight yards out to push the Tigers lead up 28-17 with 2:48 to go in the third quarter, the Diamonds had a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, helped along by two unsportsmanlike penalties on the Tigers after the extra point. Nail, who finished the scoring with a five-yard touchdown, had 167 yards on 26 carries.
“It was an amazing night tonight, everyone left everything on the field,” said Waggle. “To get back out here, on senior night, to get the win, it’s very emotional to be my last game on this field.”
“It’s our last game here,” added Mahaney. “We’ve all done a lot here, now we get ready for next week and it’s Hilldale, and anything can happen.”
With no hope for the playoffs, Fort Gibson will try and play spoiler next week in the Red-White Rumble and battle for the Rock, hoping to derail Hilldale’s bid for a District 4A-4 title.
“It’s a rival game, anything can happen, and throw the records out the door,” said Nolan.
SALLISAW71060—23
FORT GIBSON140207—41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SHS – Caleb Cowan 4 run (Christian Taylor kick), 8:43.
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 1 run (Jaiden Johnson kick), 5:29.
SHS – Cade Waggle 46 pass from Mahaney (Johnson kick), 2:30.
Second Quarter
SHS – Cole Stephens 6 run (Taylor kick), 11:39.
SHS – Taylor 30 FG, 2:30.
Third Quarter
FGHS – Judd Rudd 1 run (Johnson kick), 5:27.
FGHS – Landon Nail 8 run (Johnson kick), 2:48.
SHS – Ca’alm Kilpatrick 60 kickoff return (pass failed), 2:37.
FGHS – Donnie Cox 11 pass from Mahaney (pass failed), :27.
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – Nail 5 run (Johnson kick) 3:53
TEAM STATS
SHS FGHS
First Downs 822
Rushes-Yards 30-15745-256
Passing Yards 43124
Passes C-A-I8-20-17-17-1
Punts-Avg. 5-324-29
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards12-12613-95
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: SHS, Cole Stephens 14-114 (TD). FGHS, Landon Nail 26-167 (2 TD), Judd Rudd 8-68, Cole Mahaney 5-30
Passing: SHS, Jackson Harris 8-20-43-1, FGHS, Cole Mahaney 7-17-124-1-(2TD)
Receiving: SHS, Caleb Cowan 5-17 (TD). FGHS, Cade Waggle 5-106 (TD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.