After watching a 24-0 lead evaporate into a 48-24 loss against Broken Bow last week, coupled with some reasons for that collapse personnel-wise, Fort Gibson head coach Ryan Nolan got some good news this week.
Hunter Branch, the last of the three multi-year starters still standing to begin the game last week, went down with a calf bruise last week and missed the second half. He’s back this week.
Branch had an interception early to set up a score and Nail had a scoop-and-score on special teams last week.
The status of the other injured offensive piece, running back Landon Nail, is day-to-day with back spasms suffered in the contest.
The Tigers (0-5, 0-2 District 4A-4) go to Stilwell for the first of three Thursday games. This one was moved after the schedule was released, due to a referee shortage.
In the Indians, Fort Gibson has a team that it’s had relative success against, and it certainly is a step down in firepower from two of the three ranked co-leaders in four-time 4A-4 champ Poteau and Broken Bow.
But the Indians are 3-2 on the year, matching the start of the 2017 team that finished 5-5, and is coming off a 30-20 win over Sallisaw. They lost 51-25 to Hilldale in their district opener and beat Roland and Keys to start the year before losing their final non-district tilt to Stigler.
The last time the Tigers visited Stilwell, some chippy play resulted in a one-game suspension for then starting running back Deven Whitworth along with two Stilwell players, one for the altercation and another for a targeting call earlier in the game.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to get on a roll,” Nolan said. “They play hard. We are going to have to keep our heads because they will try to get you off your game with some extra-curricular stuff. You can see it on film.
“We’ve preached to our kids about discipline being not just a scheme but an emotion. If we can keep our heads, it’s an advantage. If not, we’re playing into theirs.”
Quarterback Cole Mahaney, who was cleared to return last week from a severe ankle sprain in game two, is continuing to run and throw on the side and is showing progress toward a return soon, but Nolan said he wasn’t going to rush him.
“His physical therapist says it’s a positive outlook but it depends on how well he’s moving," Nolan said. "He’s getting there but I don’t want to put him in a position to hurt him worse.
"He’s learning some new concepts in our offensive scheme that we are running now with the guys we’ve plugged in, which is a bit different from where we were, but it’s designed to have success with what we have.”
The Tigers had that success in eye-popping fashion last week — for a half. But then with two more pieces out, they had just 23 yards of offense while the Savages stormed back.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
