There were some in-game positives for Fort Gibson in last week’s season-opening loss at Berryhill.
Like, digging out of an early hole.
“We gifted them 14 points, we gave them a scoop-and-score, we threw a pick, and gave up a long run for a touchdown and just weren’t playing good defense,” Tigers coach Greg Whiteley said. “And at that point I’m wondering how my team is going to react to adversity.”
He found out in the second quarter.
A little over a minute in, quarterback Cole Mahaney connected with Hunter Branch on a 28-yard touchdown, then midway through, does the same with Cade Waggle for 34 yards. Finally just before halftime, running back Toby West breaks loose for 80 yards and just like that, it’s 21-14 Fort Gibson, all on big plays that showed some of the athleticism that uniquely defines this year’s squad.
But it wasn’t sustainable.
Three failed red zone opportunities and two touchdowns given up by the defense sent Fort Gibson to its sixth consecutive loss dating back to last season.
But at 0-1 this season, there’s no place to go but up, and no pressure from an unbeaten streak like they had going 6-0 at the outset of 2020.
There was one other positive that came at the outset of preparations for homecoming and Catoosa this Friday.
“I’m excited and happy because of my team’s attitude in practice and how they have handled the loss,” Whiteley said. “It’s been like, let’s go get 1-0 this week.”
Branch, a junior wide receiver and cornerback, said as much Wednesday.
“It’s go-time,” he said.
Branch’s interception gave the Tigers their last opportunity at the 18 with just over a minute to play. Whiteley gave him praise.
“He had the pick, he defended well, got the touchdown pass,” he said. “Cole distributed the ball to 5-6 guys and that’s always good. Hunter had a solid, solid game for us.”
Branch is growing into a defensive asset after specializing as a receiver a year ago.
“I haven’t always been the best defensive player in football, I’ve kind of been a one-way but playing both ways, if that makes sense,” he said.
“I was happy being able to make plays on defense. The interception and some other plays I made earlier to help my team out. I just got to keep that going.”
Branch has an idea what sent the Tigers off the rail a week ago.
“The big thing for us is we need to communicate better on both offense and defense, especially in the secondary,” he said. “But on offense, our first drive, we had a miscommunication on a read play and we fumbled it.
“I think we didn’t take Berryhill as serious as we should have and got a wake-up call. They’re pretty solid. It was a big wake-up call and we ain’t taking Catoosa lightly.”
While Berryhill has been a consistent playoff team in Class 3A, Catoosa hasn’t been in 4A. The Indians were winless last season in a COVID shortened season and were 3-14 the past two years. Christian Hood, a former Union football player and last year an assistant at Owasso, took over in the spring.
“He recruited our area when he was on the staff at UCO (2017-19 as an offensive coordinator),” Whiteley said. “They look a lot better on film than what they showed last year.
“We just need to go play, win and move on. If it wasn’t for our team’s attitude, this would be a bad week.”
Now it’s about finishing the week like it started.
