SKIATOOK — No. 3 Fort Gibson rode its defense early — and typical of its season — it looked in state tournament form.
The offense, however, wasn’t.
The result of that will be a return trip here tonight to use their playoff mulligan after a 38-24 loss to No. 11 Grove on Friday in the Class 4A Area IV final.
For the winners, it was atonement for an overtime loss to the Lady Tigers in last year’s area consolation quarterfinals.
“That was a bitter pill,” Grove coach Richard Bassett said, his team now 23-3. “We went to work and I can’t say enough about how the kids have exceeded expectations.”
Two free throws by Kenzie London and the second of two by Zoey Whiteley had Fort Gibson up 3-0 until 6-foot-1 post Kolby Boyett swished a turn-around in front of the basket ending an 0-for-7 string for the Ridgerunners. She followed that with a three-point play on a lob pass and basket with Reese Webb picking up a foul, and it was a 5-3 Ridgerunners’ advantage at the end of one.
The Lady Tigers (24-3) would go without a field goal until Webb’s scoring drive with 42 seconds left in the half. That ended an 0-for-16 team slump. Fort Gibson also had nine first-half turnovers.
“Our zone has gotten better. We keep tweaking it,” said Bassett.
Grove found something in Boyett, hitting her repeatedly on lobs to the tune of four first-half baskets and nine points. She led her team with 11 points.
The third quarter wasn’t any better. Fort Gibson had more shots but was just 1-of-14. Baylee London had the lone basket and Elizabeth Cash’s free throws were all Grove had with seven turnovers.
“It was a poor job of coaching,” Fort Gibson’s Chuck London said, opting to take it on himself. “I didn’t do my job. I was embarrassed.”
Baylee London gave Fort Gibson — and her dad— life in the fourth. She had three 3s and 11 total points, and got her team within 24-15. The two teams traded free throws with Mallory Baker hit a pair to make it 26-17, but Mikalle Pair’s 3 from the left side of the circle with 3:00 seemed to be the dagger.
London emptied his bench before his counterpart with just under 2 minutes to play.
Fort Gibson will play Locust Grove, a 43-32 winner over Vinita earlier Friday, at 6:30 tonight. It will be the fourth meeting this year between the two. At stake for Fort Gibson is its string of 15 consecutive state trips.
There’s another active streak — Fort Gibson has beaten Locust Grove in all three meetings this season — including the regional finals last weekend.
London understands the mulligan is used — for his girls as well.
“They’re a very good team,” London said of Grove. “And we’re playing a good team next. But we earned our way to have two chances.
“We’ve been this way before. We’ll see if the girls have it in them.”
Boys:
Holland Hall 55, Fort Gibson 43
The No. 3 Dutch (23-3) jumped on the 14th-ranked Tigers early, but unlike Hilldale, which got down to them and stayed down last week in the regional round at Mannford, Fort Gibson came back to make a game of this one.
Conner Calavan’s 3 led to a Holland Hall timeout up just 37-34 with 7:36 to play. Two possessions followed and a half-court pass in the low post to Holland Hall’s 6-6 post Brock Davis was picked off by Tommy French. At the other end, Conner Calavan was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 39 with 6:21 to play.
Three straight possessions for Fort Gibson ended in turnovers and the fourth was an badly missed 3 by Calavan. Davis took a lob from Kyle Hook and hit a put-back off Ethan Roush’s miss to make it 45-35 with 3:58 to play. That was all part of a 16-4 finish for the area champions — matching the 16-4 start.
“We were right there. We didn’t make the plays we needed to make once we were there, and (Calavan) took a shot that was probably ill-advised, but he’s made those before and we’ve rode with him in those situations,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “We’ve got another chance tomorrow. We’ll see.”
Forward Garrett Eaton had 30 points, including six 3s. Hook had another three 3s and 13 points. The long range threat was effective when the lobs into Davis weren’t, but he had 8 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. In all, the Dutch hit 10 3s.
“They made shots and we didn’t until we got back in,” Dickerson said. “Didn’t get it done.”
Calavan had 15 points on the night. Jaxon Blunt had 11 and Jaiden Graves 10 off the bench for the Tigers (19-8), who must pull another win out over Tulsa Webster (22-5), which stayed alive by beating Stilwell 79-47 in an earlier contest on Friday. That contest is 8 tonight.
Webster lost at Fort Gibson in the regional final last Saturday, 59-53. Calavan had 37 points in that one.
“At this point in the season, if you tell any coach you’re playing Saturday night with a game to win to go, you say ‘OK, count us in,’” Dickerson said. “We’re fortunate we’re in the final 12 and we have another shot.”
