FORT GIBSON — Gannon Sherl’s baseline drive with 7.1 seconds left gave Fort Gibson a 43-41 win over arch-rival Hilldale in a game that carried a little deeper storyline than the normal rivalry offered Friday night at Harrison Fieldhouse.
It gave Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson a win over Hilldale’s Gary Hendrix, who Dickerson assisted at Fort Gibson for 13 years. Hendrix took the Hilldale job this year after having last coached at Pryor.
Following Sherl’s shot, Hilldale’s Jax Kerr let loose a shot from half court that was off the mark. The call on the foul was that it came before the shot, denying Kerr a chance to win it with three free throws. Instead, he lobbed it into the lane on his inbounds pass from midcourt with .9 seconds left. The ball was deflected away in the lane and Fort Gibson held on.
“We thought he was shooting, but it was a judgement call and it didn’t go our way,” said Hendrix.
“Kerr was coming down (to the floor) and I didn’t think we fouled him, but if we did we fouled him from behind and the guy said we pushed him and he was wasn’t shooting yet,” said Dickerson, whose team improved to 2-3 on the year.. “I didn’t know if he was on the floor or not, but (the official) said he was.”
Kerr basically had the Hornets (4-2) on his back the entire game. He had a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Twelve of his points came in the first half as did seven boards and both blocks. His corner 3 at the halftime buzzer had the Hornets trailing 21-20 and capped a 7-0 run, all of which were his points.
Mason Forhan had seven fourth-quarter points to reach 10 for Hilldale. His 3 with 42.4 seconds left tied it at 41.
“They exposed some of our weaknesses and they hit some big shots,” said Hendrix. “We need our complement of other players around (Jax). You can’t depend on one player. We’ve got to develop others’ shooting. Right now we’re still an inexperienced basketball team. Even our seniors are.”
Sherl led Fort Gibson with 14 points and knew his assignment after a second timeout with 9.6 seconds left as the Tigers worked the final half-minute down after Lamarion Burton stepped on the Fort Gibson baseline giving chase on a loose ball with 35.9 left.
“It wasn’t planned at all, but once we saw their two bigs going on the back side of the court, coach said we had a play, screen and roll, so I screened and rolled,” Sherl said.
“I didn’t think they were going to beat us in the backcourt, and if they did, that was the option,” Dickerson said of Sherl.
But he left impressed with Kerr.
“His size and touch around the basket, he’s a tough cover,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson and Hendrix split a pair of games when Hendrix was at Pryor, but this one was different.
“It was,” Dickerson said. “Thirteen years together, eight state tournaments, two finals, a lot of success together and he’s a good friend.
“He had the opportunity to go to Hilldale, he’s having fun and he’s got a good team.”
“It’s a bit of a change,” Hendrix said. “But it’s still basketball.”
Hilldale is off through the holidays. Fort Gibson is scheduled to play at Verdigris on Saturday.
Girls: Fort Gibson 71, Hilldale 42
It was deceptively good early, but better for Fort Gibson as the night went on.
A 19-4 run spurred the Lady Tigers to a win over their rivals. They did that in a half in which they were 8-of-24 from the field.
Whiteley had 10 first-quarter points and was 2-of-3 from the floor. The only other basket came on a 3 by Stephanie Hickman for the first points of the game. Hilldale finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. Grace Nail had two baskets in that, the last a 3 and was followed by a 3 from Macie Mackey.
The second quarter saw two cold waves, one by each team.
Fort Gibson missed its first six shots, all while Nail came up with a steal and drive to the basket, missing the shot but Darian Diles was there for the putback and a 16-13 Hilldale lead with 6:10 in the quarter.
The Lady Hornets would go 2-for-9 from that point to halftime. The Lady Tigers would use that to go on that 19-4 run, shooting 5-of-16 from the quarter but 7-of-9 from the line. Laynee Stanley picked up her offense. After a scoreless first quarter the 6-foot transfer from Little Kansas had six points, and guard Addy Bracken had that on a pair of 3s for Fort Gibson, which led 32-20 at the half.
The Lady Tigers’ offense heated up in the second half going 14-of-27 (52 percent), and pulled away.
“They doubled low because Laynee and Linzy (Foutch) are good and that’s worked for us with both of them, but it also came from our (guards) getting better looks and taking decent shots off them. Really better overall guard play,” said point guard Addy Whiteley, who led the Lady Tigers (3-2) with 29 points. She was 12-of-16 from the line. Fort Gibson was 21-of-29 as a team from the stripe.
Stanley added 12 points. For Hilldale, Diles had 12.
