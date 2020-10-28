For Fort Gibson, a 6-0 start has had two big what-ifs attached to it in the past two weeks.
Now, the Tigers sit at 6-2, 3-2 in District 4A-4, and halfway through a month-long gauntlet against the primary competition in the league with the leader of the bunch, the Poteau Pirates, up next.
It started with a 39-34 loss against Sallisaw that was punch, counterpunch most of the night.
Last week, Broken Bow took a 14-13 win, taking advantage of a interception for one score, then with just over five minutes to play and having scored a touchdown to get within one, the ball on the point-after kick came off the tee. Cole Mahaney, filling in at kicker for the injured Jaxon Perdue, tried to make the best of it by getting under it but it fluttered well short of the mark.
“Cole can kick as good as anyone. I just don’t want him to,” said Tigers coach Greg Whiteley. “He was basically kicking it off the ground and it didn’t go but six feet off the ground. It fell off the tee when it got placed. Just a fluke deal.”
Perdue suffered what turned out to be a hip pointer playing safety on the previous drive and was unable to go. He’ll be out this week, replaced by Kamaron Clopton at safety and at kicker, either Mahaney or Atlas Potter, who has kicked for the freshman team that has ended its season.
The pick-six was the first against the Tigers in two years, Whiteley noted.
“It was an ill-advised throw with not really good protection,” he said. “If we punt there, I really think we would have won the game, but you can’t second-guess now.
“The thing is, our kids have played hard. You’re talking about six points difference combined in our losses. It’s a good locker room, they still believe. No matter who they played, they won six games in a row. They still believe they’re a good football team, and they are.”
Now it’s Poteau. Whiteley has seen Pirates coach Greg Werner in three different matchups. Werner won the last one in his only year at Hilldale, 2018. They’ve also met a few times when Werner was at Broken Bow, but the crossings date back to 1997 when Whiteley was at Mannford and Werner at Blackwell.
“We were young guys then,” Whiteley said. “We definitely go back a ways.”
Werner’s wing-T offense creating misdirections like counters and buck sweeps is old school and something teams today don’t see enough of to perfect a scout team look.
“You’ve got to play assignment football against it,” Whiteley said. “If not, they’ll hurt you.”
Fort Gibson can’t afford to take any more hurt. While a postseason spot this year is guaranteed due to the rule changes around COVID-19, the Tigers would no doubt prefer a home game in the added week by placing in the top four and better still, two home games for finishing in the top two.
“It’s tough going to Poteau. It always is,” said Whiteley. “We know what they’re going to do, they know what we’re going to do. Let’s roll the ball out and go play.
“It’s two running teams and there may be 15 passes thrown all night.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Poteau.
