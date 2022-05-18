FORT GIBSON — Ryan Nolan’s welcome to coaching came courtesy of the supply chain — a helmet shortage. A portion of helmets on order haven’t come in. So some are starting the spring without them.
But they all are getting a baptism in an up-tempo offensive scheme which has brought with it conditioning challenges, both mentally and physically.
“They’ve given everything they’ve had,” said Nolan, hired this spring after Greg Whiteley resigned. “I’m impressed how smart these kids are. We’ve gone through a lot of option routes, they’re finding their space and attacking space.”
The former Jenks assistant also complimented the offensive line under Jake Tolbert’s direction.
“I’ve talked to my guys back at Jenks about how super impressed I am with this group and what the staff has done with them,” Nolan said. “Now it’s just about cleaning up the technique of when to come off double teams and how tight to pull, how tight to step in kickouts (blocks), but they’ve picked up the scheme.”
Some of the key pieces on offense are just a day or two into this with baseball ending last week. Hunter Branch returns at receiver. Cole Mahaney at quarterback. Wyatt Pierce is out for football and will help at wideout. Landon Nail was also mentioned.
Branch had 538 yards receiving on 29 catches a year ago, second to Cade Waggle’s 725. Waggle wasn’t a baseball guy but is nursing an injury and will return sometime in June.
“I knew Branch could play and he is living up to the hype,” Nolan said. “Just the fact he can go up and get the ball is huge. Wyatt, I knew he would bring some speed. Landon has been great so far too.”
Mahaney had his first day of team work on Wednesday. He’s got a slight wrist injury on his non-throwing arm.
“He’s done a good job catching the reads with not many reps,” Nolan said. “He didn’t get any good varsity defensive looks today, but at the same time he’s coming in and picking up the no-huddle scheme. Parker (Lockhart, his backup) handled it up through Cole coming out today and did a good job as well.”
The Tigers will begin summer pride June 6. Prior to that, they’ll host a pad camp with Vian, Keys, Okmulgee, Mounds and Sallisaw Central on May 27. Nolan played for current Vian head coach Gary Willis when Willis was the head coach at Keys.
