FORT GIBSON — It was a battle of ace lefties in a game that give an A or two in classes, could be a game played two hours west in early May.
Instead, it was a tune-up for separate postseason roads — and an eye-opening outcome.
Weston Rouse lost a no-hit bid for Class A Fort Gibson in the seventh, and his and the rest his team’s bats clubbed Class 2A Oktaha and Jakob Blackwell for 13 hits in a 6-0 win here Monday in a battle of Tigers.
For the second consecutive Monday, a single in the seventh broke up a no-hit bid by the Oklahoma State commit. He had perfection going against Poteau until a wild-pitch third strike got a runner on board in the sixth. This week, it was Tyler Allen’s single up the middle to lead off the final inning that spoiled it.
“Always in the last inning,” he said. “But it’s just fun. Personal stats don’t matter. I’m just trying to enjoy it and get better every day.”
Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards didn’t waste any time ending his Monday.
“I gave it some thought earlier but against Oktaha, as long as he had a chance, let him go ahead and go,” the coach said. “I felt good about Cole’s showing. Weston’s healthy, we’re ready for the playoffs.”
Other than Allen’s shot, Rouse just let one other batter find a place beyond the infield. Both came from Hunter Dearman, one on a fly ball to Wyatt Pierce in left in the first and another in the third that center fielder Hunter Branch ran down fully extended, snatching it off the end of his glove to rob Dearman of extra bases to the gap in right center.
Branch gave thanks to his equipment.
“My sophomore and freshman year I used an 11 1/2 inch. I still use that one in the infield but this one is 12 3/4,” he said. “I needed every bit of it.”
It kept the drama in Rouse’s performance.
“He runs down just about everything,” Rouse said. “I went up to him and said ‘I don’t know if I’ve told you this lately but I love you.’”
Rouse was one of six Tigers with two hits — Branch, Grant Edwards, Jaxon Blunt, Cole Mahaney, and Cody Walkingstick matched him.
Rouse’s first started a two-out rally on a single to center. Blunt’s gapper into right scored Rouse, and an errant throw up the line at home moved Blunt to third. Blunt scored on Rainbolt’s single to right.
A three-run fifth put it away. Grant Edwards came home on a squeeze play in the fifth with Blunt at the plate. After Blunt’s infield single brought home Landon Nail, who was running for Rouse, Branch singled to left, scoring Blunt and ending Blackwell’s day.
“Jakob wasn’t sharp. It wasn’t his day, but Rouse is a good one. This will make us better,” Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden said. “You’re just not going to get many barrels against that kind of arm and if you don’t score at all, you’re not going to win.
“(Rouse’s) command today was better than when he was younger. But he’s on point. When his secondary stuff is where he wants it, it makes his fastball even better.”
Fort Gibson might have made the outcome worse if Oktaha’s defense had not rose to the occasion on multiple times against a gambling group that was coming off a come-from-behind 7-6 win against Antlers on Saturday, when Hunter Bridges scored on Nail’s hit on a suicide squeeze.
First, in the second inning, Colton Berry was out on catcher Tucker Christian’s pickoff at third as Allen applied the tag. Kipton Christian’s scoop and throw off Mahaney’s single to catcher Tucker Christian got Blunt for the final out in the third.
Walkingstick, on an RBI single in the fourth, was out on an attempt to take second when first baseman Mason Ledford cut off the throw and threw to shortstop Gabe Hamilton for the tag. In that same inning, Maddox Edwards made a sliding catch near the line in left off a shot by Pierce.
Oktaha was playing minus its regular first baseman, Brody Surmont, who broke his leg in a four-wheeler accident over the weekend.
Fort Gibson advanced to 20-6. Oktaha fell to 23-7. Oktaha’s game on Tuesday against Latta is likely to be canceled due to outfield conditions at Oktaha but 2A districts against Liberty are on tap for Thursday. Fort Gibson, which gets a bye in bi-districts, will play Salina in place of that and host 4A regionals next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.