FORT GIBSON — Weston Rouse kept plugging, even if at times his surroundings weren’t in synch.
Rouse struck out 13 one batter into the seventh inning, and got some clutch relief work from Brody Rainbolt in his first outing of the season, and Fort Gibson escaped some tense moments with a 5-3 win on a Spring Break Monday and District 4A-6 encounter at Carr-O’Dell Tiger Park.
Rouse gave up three hits on the day, but trailed 3-1 heading into the sixth. He would remain steady, though, and helped himself on what became a two-run single through the left side and just out of reach of the Wagoner shortstop.
The Tigers moved to 6-0, 3-0 in district. Wagoner is 1-2 and 0-1.
Rouse had six strikeouts before a leadoff walk to Chase Nanni opened the fourth. A single to right by Darius McNack put two on, then a passed ball third strike to Zane Cory loaded the bases.
Colton Hill’s bunt had McNack caught between third and home but Hunter Bridges throw hit him in the back, allowing him to score and make it a 3-1 game.
Rouse wasn’t passing the buck on anything afterward.
“I gave them a leadoff walk, which I thought might come back to hurt me,” he said. “I’ve just got to be better with the leadoff guy.”
Bristo Love singled and later scored on a groundout in a four-batter fifth for Rouse, who then got some help in the bottom half of the inning.
Rouse reached on an error by shortstop Trey Wood, putting two on after Grant Edwards beat out a deep infield single with one out. Cody Walkingstick’s infield groundout moved pinch-runner Zahayfa Hummingbird home, and another error by Wood off the bat of Jaxon Blunt tied the game.
In the seventh, Hunter Branch, who doubled and scored Fort Gibson’s first run in the third, reached on an throwing error by Sawyer Jones at third. Edwards drew a walk, and with both runners in scoring position, Rouse then got a two-run single through the left side, just out of Wood’s grasp.
Rouse gave up a high-chopper to Gabe Rodriguez to open the seventh, and Tigers coach Gary Edwards summoned Rainbolt, who due to rain over the weekend in tournament play didn’t get a shot at his first outing until Monday.
Rainbolt walked Braven Bowman, but got Bristo Love to hit into a fielder’s choice bouncer which he threw to Bridges for the first out at third, then began a double play on the shot back at him by Wood, throwing to Cole Mahaney coming from short to cover the force at second, and his relay to Rouse, who finished the game at first, ended it.
“Weston does what Weston does and that helps us do what we do,” the Fort Gibson coach said. “He stayed locked in and it gave us opportunities.
“Brody’s been our stopper for two years and he needed the work. We have a lot of faith in him to do what he does, and that’s what happened out there. Proud of him.”
Fort Gibson had just five hits, two from Grant Edwards on infield singles.
In all, Wagoner had five errors. The Tigers had two miscues.
Bulldogs starting pitcher Toby Campbell worked one batter into the fourth where he walked Rainbolt, who was left stranded when Chase Nanni retired the bottom three in the Tigers’ order in Mahaney, Berry and Branch. Campbell gave up two hits and walked four, escaping the first despite walking three thanks to some heads up infield play. From his catcher spot, Cory threw out Wyatt Pierce at second, and Edwards was out on a rundown between first and second.
“I think we’re pressing a little. It’s early in the year and we’re not trusting ourselves,” Wagoner coach Benny Nail said. “We make a play here or there we might have a different outcome.”
The two teams meet at Wagoner in a 1 p.m. game Tuesday.
