The thing about early bye weeks, generally speaking, is they allow head coaches to add polish what the team has done right so far and try and correct what’s gone wrong.
For Fort Gibson, that bye week is here and the element staring the Tigers and head coach Ryan Nolan in the face is much more profound.
The last thing anyone wanted to worry about was a change at quarterback two games into a new scheme, but that’s what happened when senior Cole Mahaney suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s loss at Berryhill.
In steps junior Parker Lockhart and at least a re-grouping around the offensive side of the ball.
“You have to shape the offense to what fits him, but you can’t do wholesale changes,” Nolan said. “If this was four years down the line when we’ve had time with this scheme, you could do more, but we’re still not at a point we’re clicking yet in what we do. We got 300 yards the other night, but we’re not sustaining drives and there’s still mental mistakes.
“But Parker’s doing a great job picking it up. We’ll cater the offense to what he does well but still retain our core beliefs in what we do.”
Lockhart played the position on JV last year and got a lot of snaps this summer while Mahaney was recovering from a wrist injury to his non-throwing arm.
“Parker’s got a little moxie to him. You hate using that term because some are like what does that mean, but to me it’s a lot of confidence in himself,” Nolan said. “You find some drop-backs he’s comfortable with, hitting the RPOs, hitting the quick screens, he can run the ball a little bit and he does well with the boot game and play-action game. It’s about getting him in some rhythm with that. You just don’t get that many opportunities when the guy in front of you is a four-year starter.”
Nolan also had to find a replacement for Mahaney at punter with the injury coming to his kicking leg. Jaiden Johnson will handle those duties.
“I’ve told the coaches we need to find more ways to get JJ on the field. He’s not flappy, doesn’t talk a lot, but he’s one of the most consistent players when there’s a play to be made, and he’ll make it and not say a word,” Nolan said.
Mahaney’s injury, it is hoped, will have him out only a couple weeks. Instead of having the leg placed in a protective boot, he went to a specialist and got it in a cast, Nolan said, to make it fully immobilized for quicker healing.
While much attention is being placed on the quarterback adjustment, other areas are undergoing the typical bye week focus.
“I believe in the process I’ve set and the place our program is headed,” Nolan said. “If you changed things every time you lost then nobody would make progress. We’re going to continue to build on what we’ve put in place on both sides of the ball. We knew going into this year we had a lot of inexperience position-wise. We weren’t wrong about that.”
One of those areas of inexperience was the defensive line, and Nolan has been pleased with the effort there. Sophomores Doug TwoShields and Thatcher Wilson along with freshman Stavos Vafeas are playing alongside senior Andrew Sparks.
“We’ve had a freshman and two sophomores getting 85 percent of the snaps,” Nolan said. “We’re still working on technique, things like staying low and using your hands. But when you don’t have those seniors in front of you, you have to grow up a little faster, and getting that experience has been a positive for us.”
The Tigers will host Glenpool a week from Friday before beginning District 4A-4 play at four-time champion Poteau.
