Cole Mahaney got back in the house last Friday.
It wasn’t as it was when he left for a while. Pretty messy, holes in the walls, crutches laying around, casts, doctor bills, and so forth.
Figuratively speaking, anyway.
Mahaney went out with a high ankle sprain back in the second game of the season. After wearing a cast a few weeks followed by some rehab, he took the field Friday night against Stilwell.
This isn’t how he expected it to be. Not without Cade Waggle, out with a broken collarbone since the third game of the season. Mahaney had Hunter Branch back for a few minutes after Branch suffered a deep calf bruise two weeks ago, but after targeting him about three times in the early going Friday, Branch went down for good in 2022 with a broken leg.
So now, the triplets Tigers head coach Ryan Nolan was hoping to build his offense around had a much different look, but at least the guy Nolan spent the majority of his time working with over the summer months, readying the fourth-year starter for his final house call, is back to do just that.
“It’s good to have him out here again. He’s the kind of kid who just brings a different element,” said Nolan. “In all my years he’s got the best deep ball of any kid I’ve had and I’ve had a kid who went to TCU (Eli Williams of Sapulpa) who was good, but got converted to a receiver in college.”
Mahaney said he had a goal of returning for Broken Bow two weeks ago, but said the swelling and aggravation was too much. He said he “felt fine” after Friday’s game, but took some ice and elevation over the weekend to get back to work on Monday.
Mahaney was 14-of-31 for 241 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 52-33 loss to Stilwell. Branch had two catches for 77 yards. Jaiden Johnson had four for 122 but hurt his shoulder late in the fourth quarter. He could still go this week at Madill, but sophomore Donnie Cox has to sit a week after being whistled for targeting last week.
Sophomore Jase Patton and junior Braxton Miller will both elevate the number of reps they get both at receiver and in the secondary this week.
At 0-6, 0-3 in District 4A-4, postseason chances aren’t dead, but right now the Tigers are just looking for a win, and Mahaney’s main objective is to mentor the young players.
“We can get these guys where they need to be for the upcoming years,” he said. “There’s still some guys who can catch the ball who have some speed. It’s not as terrible as it could be and I want to do what I can.”
He then added, “don’t count us out yet.”
Mathematically, they’re not out, but they basically need to run the table, starting with Madill and then Thursday and then Ada, Sallisaw and Hilldale.
Tough road, but the commander is back.
“Cole’s one of those types you coach a few times in your career that you just have a special connection and respect for,” Nolan said. “At the end of the day you just pick someone you want to go with but in him you have a guy who has adversity in his face, his buddies are out and yet he’s out there saying ‘c’mon young guys, let’s go.’”
But to be honest, it’s more than just about being a mentor to the seniors that fuels Mahaney. He’s hoping he can get Waggle back for one game of chunk and catch. And when some people around him were suggesting to get fully healed and ready for his final season of wrestling where he’s a state contender, he thought about it.
And ultimately said n’aaah. Because, well...
“A lot of people were telling me that,” he said. “But you get in my shoes, you don’t get many more Friday nights.”
Even if those moments come a day earlier in the week, as Fort Gibson faces for what will be the second of three Thursday encounters this week.
