Brody Rainbolt’s two-run single in a four-run fourth extended a growing cushion for Fort Gibson and the Tigers held off a modest Sallisaw push to defeat the Black Diamonds, 8-5, at Carr O’Dell Park on Monday afternoon, the first of a home-and-home District 4A-8 series.
The Tigers (8-4, 5-0), coming off a 5-3 non-district loss Saturday at Skiatook, would trail just briefly on Monday.
Toting the rubber, Cole Mahaney gave up a leadoff double by Izac Sizemore to center before Jake Craighead reached on infield error at short by Grant Edwards, scoring Sizemore.
Edwards got atonement in the bottom half of the inning with a one-out double to left. He got to third on a passed ball and scored on Weston Rouse’s groundout to first.
The Tigers would take the lead for good in the third. Mahaney’s one-out double scored Jaiden Graves, pinch-running for Cody Walkingstick, who drew a one-out walk. Ashton Abshire singled Mahaney to third and Wyatt Pierce’s infield single would plate him.
Walkingstick’s sacrifice fly in the third made it a 4-1 game, scoring Rouse.
The fourth expanded the streak to eight unanswered runs with a four-spot.
Hunter Branch started the surge with a one-out double. Pierce’s bunt moved Branch to third. He would score on an infield error. Pierce moved to second on the error, third on Edwards’ bunt, and scored on and took third on a passed ball.
Rouse, who walked, and Blunt, reaching on an error, both scored on Brody Rainbolt’s single to left.
Rainbolt was the only multi-hit batter for Fort Gibson, going 2-for-4 with the two RBIs.
Mahaney scattered nine hits. He struck out six and walked three. The big hits were Sizemore’s leadoff double and Brock Streun’s two-run home run in the Diamond fifth with the game in hand. Streun earlier had a two-out triple in the third but was stranded, and doubled and scored in the seventh, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk.
Jake Craighead allowed nine hits over six innings, with three walks.
The two teams meet at Sallisaw today at 5 p.m.
