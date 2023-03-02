By Mike Kays

mkays@muskogeephoenix.com

While everyone else didn’t test the area meteorologists, Muskogee and Fort Gibson didn’t flinch on Thursday. 

The two teams bumped their start up a half-hour with a front bearing down with an 80 percent rain probability in the late afternoon.

Call it a scrimmage of sorts. 

The game, ending in three innings by lightning with Fort Gibson up 5-0, will go down as a no-game. But some things looked like game shape.

Two-time All-Phoenix MVP Weston Rouse is an example.

The Tiger pitcher held Muskogee to an infield hit by Jarrett Crawford in the third.  By then his offense had posted a run in the second and four in the top half of the third.

Rouse fanned eight through three.

Nic Tolbert, who had two hits in as many at-bats, used an  infield single to score Gannon Sherl in the first.

Ashton Abshire singled home two in the third.  After a run scored on a passed ball, Levi Hayworth singled in a run, making it 5-0.

Dale Grant scattered seven hits and allowed five runs in three innings for Muskogee.

