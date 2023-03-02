By Mike Kays
While everyone else didn’t test the area meteorologists, Muskogee and Fort Gibson didn’t flinch on Thursday.
The two teams bumped their start up a half-hour with a front bearing down with an 80 percent rain probability in the late afternoon.
Call it a scrimmage of sorts.
The game, ending in three innings by lightning with Fort Gibson up 5-0, will go down as a no-game. But some things looked like game shape.
Two-time All-Phoenix MVP Weston Rouse is an example.
The Tiger pitcher held Muskogee to an infield hit by Jarrett Crawford in the third. By then his offense had posted a run in the second and four in the top half of the third.
Rouse fanned eight through three.
Nic Tolbert, who had two hits in as many at-bats, used an infield single to score Gannon Sherl in the first.
Ashton Abshire singled home two in the third. After a run scored on a passed ball, Levi Hayworth singled in a run, making it 5-0.
Dale Grant scattered seven hits and allowed five runs in three innings for Muskogee.
