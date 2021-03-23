FORT GIBSON—Following what coach Todd Friend termed an unsettled opening season victory over Holland Hall two weeks ago, the Fort Gibson Tigers showed the polish of mid-season form Tuesday night as they passed, trapped and handled the ball well in a dominating 4-0 win over Oologah at Leo Donahue Stadium.
The Tigers (2-0) made the opening statement quickly. Three minutes into the match they worked the ball into the goal box and freshman Simeon Adair hit it from 10 yards out to make it 1-0.
Ten minutes later, All-Phoenix forward Jose Estrada worked the ball down to the left wing and centered the ball into the goal mouth where it was knocked around and finally into the goal by an Oologah defender for a 2-0 Tiger lead.
Fort Gibson continued to take the game to the Mustangs, and three minutes later was awarded a penalty kick. Seth Rowan, just a couple of weeks off the basketball floor for Fort Gibson, connected on the PK to make it 3-0 and for all intents and purposes that was the game with still 23 minutes to play in the first half.
“We made a few mistakes on first touch and crowding other players space, but I thought we played pretty well. We were knocking the ball around like you want them to and they were passing well,” said Friend.
The Tigers got their final goal 13 minutes into the second half on a break away with Estrada setting up Rylee Davis in the goal mouth for the tally.
Fort Gibson outshot Oologah 16-9 in the game with most of the Mustangs (2-2) shots coming on free kick opportunities as the Tiger defense allowed little penetration inside the penalty box.
“The Holland Hall game was the first game we had played in over a year due to the pandemic and I think there were some nerves and anxiety in that game but tonight we looked much more settled in,” Friend said.
Halfway through the second half, the coach emptied his bench to get the reserves some valuable varsity experience.
“Your bench is important when you start getting deeper into the season and into district play so you’ve got to have them ready to go when the time comes,” he said.
The Tigers will play in the Holland Hall tournament against Union on Thursday.
Girls: Oologah 2, Fort Gibson 1
The Lady Tigers (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season against a physical Lady Mustang crew that outmuscled and, in some cases, outhustled the Lady Tigers going after 50-50 balls.
“It just wasn’t our best night tonight,” said Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead. “I think they just wanted it more than we did and my hat’s off to them. They came ready to play and put it to us.”
Oologah (4-1) got in the scoring column early on a long pass from the defensive end that was headed by Dallie Hill who followed her own pass and beat Tiger goalie Kameryn Walker one-on-one for the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Mustangs’ second goal came just over halfway through the second half. They got the ball just outside the box and Meyghan Powell hit a bullet from 25-yards out for a score to make it 2-0.
The Lady Tigers had some opportunities during the game. Jenna Whiteley, just out of basketball, just missed high on a shot in the first half and Lauren Undaunted hit a rocket in the second half that the goal keeper just deflected over the cross bar. Fort Gibson finally got on the board with just over a minute to play as Sydney Taylor put one in the net after receiving nice through pass.
Despite the loss Whitehead said there were some positive takeaways.
“We’ll learn from these mistakes. We’re just now getting our basketball girls on to the field. I’m not too worried. We’ll go back to work and see what we can do in the Hilldale tournament this weekend.”
