FORT GIBSON — Todd Mattox led the Poteau Pirates with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the visitors gashed the Fort Gibson Tigers defense for 428 yards rushing on the night enroute to a 49-21 pillaging at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium Friday night.
“They’re the number two ranked team in the state for a reason,” said Tiger coach Greg Whiteley of the 8-1, 6-0 club in District 4A-4.
“They’re a really good team, but this is an overall team loss from the coaches to the players. We thought we had a good game plan for them, but we just couldn’t stop their offense.”
Three plays into the game, Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney busted down the right sideline for a 45-yard run to the Pirate 20-yard line and presumably the Tigers (6-3,4-2) were poised to sucker punch the Pirates for an early score. Two plays later Poteau’s Jackson Sommers picked off a Mahaney pass at the Pirates (8-1,6-0) 6 line to thwart the drive.
The Tigers looked shellshocked.
“That play was so early in the game and there is so much game left, but it really got us out of sync,’ said Whiteley.
Wyatt Gamble capped a 10-play 94-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown dive and put the visitors up 7-0 with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.
After a pair of quick three and outs by the Tigers, Dax Collins struck paydirt twice for the Pirates, first with a 42-yard run then again with a three-yard plunge to close out the first quarter and Poteau up 21-0.
The Tigers defense had troubles with the Pirates Wing-T offence, giving up two of Mattox’s touchdowns in the second quarter, one from eight yards out and another from 16-yards out to push their halftime lead to 35-7.
Toby West and the Tigers offense did finally show some signs of life to end the second quarter after Mahaney connected with Cade Waggle on a 58-yard catch and run on a third-and-11. One play later West scampered in from 12 yards out for Fort Gibson’s first score on the night.
It took nearly three quarters, but the Tiges offense finally found their groove. Beginning at their own 30-yard line, the Tigers embarked on a 11-play drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Mahaney on a fourth-and-1to open the fourth period and a 49-14 score.
West punched in his second score of the night with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play drive and the final 49-21.
“We regroup, we learn from this game, and we get ready for next week,” said Whiteley. “We have the battle for the rock, our rivalry game, our last home game of the season, we can’t leave anything on the field.”
Defensively Mahaney recorded 11 tackles and one fumble recovery, Kayden Hunt had 10 tackles and Tim Murphy added eight tackles on the night.
The Tigers will host the Hilldale Hornets for playoff positioning next Friday night
POTEAU 49, FGHS 21
Poteau 2114140- 49
Fort Gibson 07014- 21
First Quarter
PHS – Wyatt Gamble 3 run (Ethan McBee kick) 5:12
PHS – Dax Collins 42 run (McBee kick) 2:39
PHS – Dax Collins 3 run (McBee kick) :05
Second Quarter
PHS – Todd Mattox 8 run (McBee kick) 4:52
FGHS – Toby West 12 run (Jaxson Purdue kick) 2:18
PHS – Mattox 16 run (McBee kick) :29
Third Quarter
PHS – Mattox 1 run (McBee kick) 7:29
PHS – Jackson Sommers 76 pass from Jaxton Rutledge (McBee kick) 3:09
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 10 run (Purdue kick) 11:54
FGHS – West 1 run (Purdue kick) 4:38
FGHS PHS
First downs 14 23
Rushing-yards 50 428
Passing C-A-I 6-19-2 3-6-0
Passing yards 92 98
Penalties-yards 2-10 8-65
Punt-avg 4-42 2-42
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
RUSHING – FGHS, Toby West 20-78, Cole Mahaney 8-64; Pot– Todd Mattox 16-185
PASSING FORT GIBSON – Cole Mahaney 6-19-2-0-92
POTEAU – Jaxton Rutledge 3-6-0-1-98
RECEIVING – FORT GIBSON – Cade Waggle 2-57, Hunter Branch 3-24, Toby West 1-11
POTEAU – Jackson Sommers 1-76
