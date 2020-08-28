FORT GIBSON — Busted in the chops by this malady that doesn’t favor sports, Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley was to say the least, concerned about a team that lost heavy to graduation and got spring football and summer team camp stripped away.
COVID-19, you ain’t so bad.
It’s not time for the regular season kickoff just yet, but it appears the Tigers have done just fine with the adversity caused by the pandemic, based on a dominating 35-3 two-quarter simulated game scrimmage with Oologah on Friday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
Start with the Tigers defense under second-year defensive coordinator Scott Bethel. It registered four turnovers on the night.
Morice Ford had a scoop and score off a fumble caused by linebacker Deven Woodworth, and later had an interception. Linebacker Weston Rouse also had an interception and linebacker Tim Murphy recovered a Rams fumble.
Oologah had just a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, or first of two sessions of what was a 21-3 game at the break. It all left Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley smiling. That, along with a few other things — including the play of his second-year quarterback, Cole Mahaney.
The sophomore connected on his first play from scrimmage with Cameron Dornan for 59 yards, setting up an 11-yard run one play later by Woodworth. Mahaney completed a 16-play drive right before the break, zip-lining a pass in the numbers for Cade Waggle with a defender draping him in the end zone. The two later hooked up for a 5-yard toss.
Woodworth, who steps into the shoes left by his older brother and All-Phoenix Large School Offensive Player of the Year Tavien Woodworth, added a 65-yard touchdown run. He had nine rushes for 103 yards.
“We cleaned up some things running our base stuff and man, they came out and executed. I’m thrilled,” said Whiteley. “Speed on defense, getting in a few more multiple looks than we’re used to getting into and utilizing our talent on the edges, it all came together.”
Ford, a sprinter in the secondary, and Woodworth certainly were in form.
But so was Mahaney (6-of-8, 94 yards passing, 4-49 rushing, including an 18-yard run).
“He gets better every day,” Whiteley said. “I told him ‘you’re running the ball’ so he’s looking for open grass more than last year. And you can see what he can do with the ball in his hands. He’s a pretty special kid.”
The coach tipped his cap to fullback Landon Bebee, who looked like Woodworth’s launching pad multiple times.
“”He’s got to make it go and he did in the I-formation,” Whiteley said.
All this from a team that had 13 holes left by seniors who started in those spots a year ago.
“I knew this could be a good group,” Whiteley said. “We had to speed up the process, and every day they’ve gotten better and better and that’s on them. They’re doing a great job and our coaches are getting them in the right places.
“Right now I’m just pleased as I can be, but we’ve got a tough job ahead.”
Scrimmages being one thing, the games start counting next week with the third meeting between the two teams in non-district. It’s the only returning team on Fort Gibson’s non-district schedule.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. here.
