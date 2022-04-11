FORT GIBSON — It was gut-check adversity for eight innings on a moved-up Senior Night here Monday, on a night that wasn’t known for offensive production.
A keen eye got the Tigers through.
Hunter Branch took a high and outside ball four on a full-count pitch in the bottom of the eighth, lifting Fort Gibson over Broken Bow 1-0.
It’s one of those situations every kid dreams of being in and Branch was coming off a game where he homered in a road win against Stilwell. But instead of a long ball, it was a pitch similar to one he faced in last year’s quarterfinals.
“I knew when they brought in a new pitcher it would be a different game,” said Branch. “It felt like the state game last year against Kingfisher. Coach told me to just relax and make him pitch to me.”
In that Kingfisher game, Branch faced a bases-loaded situation with the winning run at third — and a wild first pitch got Jaiden Graves home without the bat leaving Branch’s shoulders in a 3-2 quarterfinal win.
Same end result.
“It wasn’t our best hitting performance tonight,” said Tiger’s coach Gary Edwards, his team 14-5 and still atop District 4A-8 at 9-0. “We hung in there and battled through some adversity tonight, this game will make us better.”
The Tigers had chances throughout the game. Twice they stranded bases loaded in the first and fourth innings. Two more times the home team left runners in scoring position.
“We couldn’t quite get the bats working tonight or find that timely hit,” said Edwards.
While the offense fell into a funk it was the defense and pitching that kept Fort Gibson’s ship afloat.
Weston Rouse went seven innings for the Tigers, tossing nine strikeouts and only one hit during his stint. The Savages didn’t put anyone on the bases until the fourth inning when Rouse walked Derick Nightfall then John Metcalf poked in a single to break up the junior’s no-hitter.
Rouse struck out two of the next three batters and a fly out to shortstop Cole Mahaney moved Fort Gibson on to the bottom of the inning.
“Our defense played great tonight and they make it easy for me to pitch when they’re playing like that,” said Rouse.
Rainbolt took over in the eighth. After Rainbolt walked a batter he then leaned on the defense also, ending the top of the eight with a 4-6-3 double play.
Rouse started it off in the bottom of the eighth with a walk. A passed ball advanced him to second then a sacrifice by Jaxon Blunt moved Rouse to third. The Savages (11-8, 3-3) chose to walk Rainbolt and Mahaney, loading up the bases.
Broken Bow’s moved worked in their favor when Cody Walkingstick drilled a shot to short stop, catching Rouse in a force out at home.
But then up came Branch.
“Coach told us that days like these are going to happen but it’s how we handle the adversity and fight through it,” said Rouse. “Games like this helps us later in the season, in the playoffs.”
The Tigers will travel down to Broken Bow today for a district rematch.
