FORT GIBSON — It was about the arms and “Just Score Baby.”
Weston Rouse took it to the final two outs of a 4-0 shutout of Holland Hall, the Tigers’ second blanking of the day on Friday, and his team manufactured four runs off just one hit.
Yet it was good enough to get within a victory of a return trip to the Class 4A state tournament. The Tigers (24-6) sit in the driver’s seat, awaiting the survivor out of the loser’s bracket on Saturday — Holland Hall, Cushing or Skiatook — with a mulligan to use if necessary.
Rouse twice had runs of eight straight Dutch retired. He went 6 1/3 innings allowing three hits and struck out 14. Brody Rainbolt got the final two outs.
Meanwhile, it was a mix of gifts and thefts for Fort Gibson at the plate.
Jaxon Blunt scored on a passed ball in the second. He was the first of two walks to start the inning. Two hit batsmen loaded it up, but the Tigers couldn’t get any more.
Rainbolt was plunked to start the fourth. Cole Mahaney then delivered the only hit of the game for Fort Gibson, a line drive to right and got into second on the throw in, putting runners in scoring position. Hunter Branch was hit and Cody Walkingstick’s sacrifice fly scored Rainbolt. Wyatt Pierce’s fly out to left scored Mahaney.
In the seventh, Pierce walked, stole second and third, and scored on Rouse’s fly out to left.
“We’d gone almost a week without live pitching and you want to go up there with a good mind, but when he’s not throwing strikes, he’s hitting everyone, you’re kind of all over the place mentally,” said Mahaney. “Them not being consistent was definitely a setback for us in terms of finding some rhythm.”
Everyone should have it this tough — two shutouts and an offense that’s still waiting to really heat up. The bus is all but gassed up for the trip west next week.
“Not just yet,” Mahaney said. “We don’t want to get ahed of ourselves. Everything is set up right for us. We’ve just got to go execute.”
He was the middle guy in a trio that went to the mound in game one, holding Skiatook to three hits in a 10-0 win. Mahaney threw two shutout innings in relief of Grant Edwards, who allowed two hits and struck out four. Rainbolt allowed one hit and struck out three.
Rainbolt and Branch finished with two hits each. Overall the Tigers had seven.
Fort Gibson scored a run in the first when Pierce walked, stole second and third then scored on Rouse’s groundout. A check swing base hit by Branch drove in another run to make it 2-0 in the second.
Five straight walks in the third, one intentionally, produced two more runs for theTigers. Rainbolt’s and Mahaney’s both forced in runs.
Skiatook loaded the bases in the fourth. Edwards gave up an infield single and a base hit to center to Josh Rimpley before hitting Brody Gee to load the bases with two outs. But Ben Jeffries grounded to Jaxon Blunt who stepped on the bag at third to end the threat.
Graves tripled to deep right in the sixth and scored on Pierce’s sacrifice fly, then Edwards, who reached on a single up the middle, took three bases on a pair of errors, the first by shortstop Cole Smith’s mishandling of a ball on Edwards’ attempted steal. Edwards went to third as centerfielder Calvin Gummere’s throw sailed into the dugout. He then went home, making it 7-0.
Branch singled in a run and two groundouts by Walkingstick and Graves pushed across Mahaney and Branch in the top of the seventh, the Tigers losing the flip to be home team.
They’ll play at 4:30 p.m. today.
