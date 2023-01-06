WARNER — Class A No. 5 Okay on Friday rolled into the finals of the Warner Cherokee Classic with a 54-45 win over the Liberty Tigers at the Warner Event Center, remaining unbeaten in the process at 11-0 on the year.
The Mustangs will take on 3A No. 13 Keys (8-1), which went up 21-0 on Morris before prevailing 63-32 in the other semifinal.
Diezel Davis had three 3s in a second quarter, the first giving the Mustangs a 17-7 lead, the second a 22-12 advantage with 3:46 to play which was part of a 7-0 run to grab what would be their biggest lead of the game, 27-12.
The Tigers (7-3) would make it tough on the Mustangs after the break.
Okay coach Chad Clark was assessed a technical when he mildly argued what he thought missed foul on a layup by Parnell which turned into a whistle on him on the rebound with 2:50 to go in the third. Trent Thompson sank both, then Jareen Carroll on a drive made it 33-27 with 2:11 to go.
Davis’ 3 from the right side of the circle with 1:15 cooled the charge momentarily, but Thompson fed Brady Cornwell inside for a bucket at the buzzer, then Carroll hit a shot to start the fourth to make it a five-point game at 36-31. He would have 13 points in the fourth and finished with 17, including a 3 from the top of the circle with 1:08 to play to get the Tigers within three, 45-42, the closest they’ve been since 4:35 of the first.
“We haven’t been tested too much late in the game. We try to slow it down and do the right thing I guess and not give them the ball too many times, but then we turn it over,” Clark said. “We’re not used to that yet.”
Duckee Swimmer, who was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth, hit a pair at the other end moments later and two more with 23.6 seconds left to put Okay up 10 again at 52-42, all but sealing it.
Davis had 19 points. Swimmer had 16.
The Mustangs will get tested again Saturday in the finals by Greg Barnes’ Cougars.
“Keys plays defense like I teach defense. He lives on his defense and they’ll try to slow us down just like (Liberty) did,” Clark said.
Girls: Warner 57, Eufaula 49
Eufaula had six turnovers in the frontcourt in the first quarter yet had a chance to take the lead in the final minute. Kate Pippenger missed a 3 after getting the rebound off a missed and-one by Allie Anderson, then Warner’s Jordan Jackson drained a 3 at the buzzer to make it 14-10.
The 2A No. 6 Lady Eagles would end the half with six 3s, four in the second quarter. Alexis Fowler had a bomb from 25 feet off the left wing for her second 3 of the quarter and a 22-15 lead, then Jackson and Harlie Chesser had one each as Warner closed the period on a 10-2 run to lead 37-23 at the half. Peyton Sikes took a pair of inside feeds for baskets in the run.
Those jets would cool in the third.
Fowler and Sikes collected their fourth fouls and sat a spell. Kambry Williams’ 3 capped a 5-0 start for Eufaula into a Warner timeout with 4:43 in the third as the Lady Eagles went cold, going 1-of-8 on shots. Kambree Ellis’ put-back midway through the quarter made it 39-29 then the Ironheads got the final four points to trail 39-33 going to the fourth.
“Big difference with two starters sitting on the bench in the third quarter,” said Warner coach Mindi Peters. “But I think the girls handled the pressure well when things weren’t going well. They made up for it with their defense and gave them problems too.”
Tyia Fullbright came off the bench to score six of her eight points in the fourth and Jackson was 6-of-6 at the line to finish with 12 points. Fowler had 12 and Sikes finished with 10.
Anderson led Eufaula and all scorers with 16. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Ironheads (5-2).
Warner (7-1), with a four-game win streak, will meet a deep 3A No. 10 Morris for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“They play more kids than I do, but we’re going to come out and try and play good defense and win,” Peters added.
