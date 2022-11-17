Ponca City at 6AII No. 4 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network
Records: Ponca City 6-5, Muskogee 9-1.
Last week: Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7; Muskogee did not play.
Last meeting: Ponca City 35, Muskogee 28 (2021).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 12-6-1.
Up until Ponca City closed out the Indian Bowl era with a win in week 10, Muskogee had won the last nine meetings. The damage last year came from Blake Bristow’s 232 rushing yards and three TDs. He transferred to Tonkawa and the Wildcats are down two RBs since week one. QB Tay Moore will line up in an empty set and operate run-pass options. The Roughers will have Ondraye Beasley (ankle) back after missing the Stillwater game. Muskogee’s last playoff win came in 2016 (24-22 vs. Stillwater). Muskogee finished third in Class 6A-II in scoring offense averaging 44.5 points.
Winner plays Sand Springs-Choctaw winner, neutral site.
4A No. 8 Hilldale at No. 2 Elk City
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: BigElktv.com
Records: Hilldale 9-2, Elk City 10-1.
Last week: Hilldale 32, McLain 0; Elk City 28, Newcastle 21.
First meeting.
Hilldale is making its 11th quarterfinal appearance. No Hornet team has ever advanced past the quarterfinals. Running out of the flexbone offense, Elk City finished the regular season ranked second in the AP poll. Its only loss came against Class 5A Carl Albert (45-2). Hornets RB Eric Virgil has 2,014 yards rushing this season and needs 127 to break the school mark held by Mikey Winston with 2,140. Virgil passed Winston in week 10 for the school season mark and has 3,895.
Winner plays Cushing-Blanchard winner, neutral site.
4A No. 7 Wagoner at No. 5 Tuttle
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Wagoner 8-3, Tuttle 9-2.
Last week: Wagoner 31, Ada 0; Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7.
Last meeting: Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0 (2021).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Both meetings came in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Wagoner won in 2020 (21-14). Wagoner has a 12-5 record in quarterfinals games under coach Dale Condict. Wagoner has won five straight games outscoring its opponents by an average of 50-4.
Winner plays Poteau-Clinton, neutral site.
2A No. 6 C. Sequoyah at No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Blake 102.5FM and Eufaula schools Facebook page
Records: Sequoyah-Claremore 10-1, Eufaula 10-1.
Last week: Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Sperry 15; Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12.
Last meeting: Eufaula 40, Sequoyah-Claremore 20 (2014).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 3-0.
The three previous meetings all came in the first round of the playoffs (2003, 2004, 2014). Eufaula has won three of its last four second round games. This is Eufaula fourth 10-2 win season in the last five years.
Winner plays Millwood-Lindsey winner, neutral site
Woodland at A No. 3 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: KXMX Facebook page, NFHS Network
Records: Woodland 7-4, Gore 11-0.
Last week: Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6; Gore 63, Fairland 6.
Last meeting: Woodland 20, Gore 19 (2021).
Series record: Woodland leads, 2-0.
Both Woodland wins came in the second round the past two seasons at Gore. This is Gore’s fourth 11-win season. No Pirate team has ever won 12 games. The Pirates have set a record for points scored in a season.
Winner plays Crescent-Mooreland winner.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb, Mike Kays
