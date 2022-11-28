Like a lot of families on Thanksgiving weekend, the Hill family Christmas lights are up.
Next year, they may have to wait a week.
It’s certainly in the realm of possibility after Hill, as in Travis the Muskogee head football coach, his staff and 2022 edition of Rougher Football became the 14th team in school history to reach the state semifinal round, and the fifth since 2005, finishing 10-2.
On the other hand, it didn’t quite become the fifth team to play for a title with a chance to bring home the fourth title.
Looking back, Hill pointed to two things — the turnovers and a little familiarity with the setting.
“The speed of the game, the two teams approaching it, they went about their business and they’d been there before and I think in that case were in a better position to take care of business than we were,” Hill said.
It showed in the tempo that transpired over the first four minutes and left the Roughers in a 14-0 hole, with one score being a pick-six. The lead grew to 23-0 in the first half but wound up 45-20.
“Been there before or not, our objective was to go out and win a football game,” Hill said. “But reality is a little different. There’s teams that have been there versus teams that haven’t. The maturity and understanding of that can only be accomplished by being there. We’ve stuck our foot in the water now. We have to mature more from a players and coaches standpoint from being in that position and learning from it because again if you haven’t been there, you can’t say you’re going to learn from it — practice habits, preparation habits, anything else we can throw out there from the experience — not being in school all week, getting out of our routine, the little things like that now put in our rearview mirror to use as potential tools in the future.”
“But make no mistake - we went out there to win the game. What lost it was inability to take care of the football and make some big plays when we needed to.”
That too can be worked on going forward, and they’ll have plenty of people in practice next spring familiar with what’s happening.
Gone are but a few — Brandon Tolbert and Jayden Bell were two-way starters at running back/linebacker and receiver/cornerback. Jace Garrett is the lone loss on the offensive line. DeShawn Smith graduates at another linebacker slot and Ayden Kemp leaves as a safety. Taryn Miles, who was mostly in a reserve roll, is the other senior contributor and over the weekend made a commitment to Bethel (Kan.), an NAIA school.
Most of not all of the others will be headed somewhere if they choose though more than likely in the second period of signings in February, as the initial D1 signing period in December along with the first action in the transfer portal starts to gain some clarity for schools.
That leaves Jamarian Ficklin (2,803 yards, 38 touchdowns) as a third-year starter at quarterback and three of his major receiving targets in Kayden McGee, Ondraye Beasley and Anthony Watson. McGee led all with 734 yards and 37 receptions to go with 14 touchdowns. LaTavion Johnson split time with Tolbert at running back.
Defensively, Deyonn Bowler, who tied Bell with the most interceptions at five, is a key returnee in the secondary with Martel Bolden. McGee in the secondary, Watson off the edge, and linebacker Trayveon Houston, who wound up as a leading tackler with over 100. There’s also Vernon Pepiakitah, a massive two-way lineman who in the eyes of a lot of observers has lots of ceiling space above him.
They’ll lose Darrion Armstrong, the kicker.
Another one to watch will be Gervon Washington, a 6-0, 218 sophomore who left Midway when the team forfeited some midseason games and indicated it wouldn’t be able to finish the season. He wasn’t eligible but the staff got to know him after he enrolled in late fall. In six games at Midway, he rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense he had 43 tackles and five for lost yardage. His older brother Geral was a two-time All-Phoenix Small School Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
“He’s been around us long enough to know we have a good kid who is willing to work and fits a size category we need more of where he can contribute,” Hill said. “Not sure yet where that is but he will be a big asset.”
Part of that fit is with an overall chemistry Hill was most proud of seeing this year.
“Every coach may talk about chemistry and we all know the bottom line is it’s about how fast we can run, how far we can jump and how big and strong are we,” Hill said. “But chemistry is huge and it takes work to develop. By weeks 5-6 I could see this group enjoyed each other, didn’t mind working with each other and trusted each other, and even when it ended in a negative last week, there was no finger-pointing, no major dilemmas.
“And that says a lot about the kids’ commitments and decisions they made throughout the year. We’ve got some of those leaders back for their senior year and some big leaders from that sophomore group so I see no reason to not maintain and grow that going forward.”
And it comes with a legitimate sense of feeling those Christmas lights can wait until after the first week of December next year due to some unfinished business.
BENCHMARK MOMENTS OF 2022:
Muskogee 28, Enid 26: Escaping among other things, a near game-changing safety in the fourth quarter, and coming up with some clutch defensive play late got the Roughers over the top in a season-opening road game against a team that cracked the postseason door in 6AI, going two rounds deep. Jayden Bell, expanding to a two-way player for the first time, had a game-breaking interception, one of five he had before a late season injury slowed those numbers.
Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28: Another interception by Bell saved this game. Jamarian Ficklin’s ability to run the football after carrying just six times in two games, going 18 for 105 and two scores. Carl Albert is playing for the 5A title this week.
Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26: Ficklin’s six touchdown passes came in groups — the first three leading the Roughers to a 27-0 first-quarter lead. They then survived a 26-0 run by the Sandites over the middle two-quarters, never losing the lead thanks to a botched extra point, then reclaimed the game by the throat to overcome a major district nemesis.
Muskogee 30, T. Washington 6: For a second, this one looked in danger as Ficklin left the game with a leg injury. He returned, but not after freshman Coda Barnoski came in and hit back-to-back pass plays that broke a scoreless game early in the second quarter. Ficklin returned, and that along with the best defensive game of the season led the way to a dominant win that established the Roughers as a certain top-two team in the district. And like the previous three regular-season benchmarks, all were road wins.
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21: It was 14-all at half in a game that the Roughers were missing both Bell (OK, he came in and caught a couple of passes wearing a cast to get something going in the second half) and Ondraye Beasley (ankle) against a senior-laden team that came out and took the game over in the second half. But there was reason to affirm they belonged in the top-shelf conversation.
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20: Lessons to learn from against a senior-loaded team that like Stillwater, had playoff experience. Both will play for the title, then lose a lot of contributors before 2023, giving the Roughers an crack in the door to establish themselves heading into August.
