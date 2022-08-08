The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (54)
|13-2
|1634
|2
|2. Ohio St. (5)
|11-2
|1564
|5
|3. Georgia (6)
|14-1
|1542
|1
|4. Clemson
|10-3
|1356
|16
|5. Notre Dame
|11-2
|1284
|9
|6. Michigan
|12-2
|1232
|3
|7. Texas A&M
|8-4
|1219
|25
|8. Utah
|10-4
|1134
|12
|9. Oklahoma
|11-2
|1027
|10
|10. Baylor
|12-2
|891
|6
|11. Oklahoma St.
|12-2
|859
|7
|12. Oregon
|10-4
|734
|21
|13. NC State
|9-3
|726
|19
|14. Michigan St.
|11-2
|711
|8
|15. Southern Cal
|4-8
|602
|NR
|16. Pittsburgh
|11-3
|450
|13
|17. Miami
|7-5
|433
|NR
|18. Texas (1)
|5-7
|383
|NR
|19. Wake Forest
|11-3
|381
|14
|20. Wisconsin
|9-4
|369
|NR
|21. Kentucky
|10-3
|353
|15
|22. Cincinnati
|13-1
|339
|4
|23. Arkansas
|9-4
|334
|20
|24. Mississippi
|10-3
|327
|11
|25. Houston
|12-2
|257
|17
Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).
Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.
