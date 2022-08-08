The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

 RecordPtsPvs
1. Alabama (54)13-216342
2. Ohio St. (5)11-215645
3. Georgia (6)14-115421
4. Clemson10-3135616
5. Notre Dame11-212849
6. Michigan12-212323
7. Texas A&M8-4121925
8. Utah10-4113412
9. Oklahoma11-2102710
10. Baylor12-28916
11. Oklahoma St.12-28597
12. Oregon10-473421
13. NC State9-372619
14. Michigan St.11-27118
15. Southern Cal4-8602NR
16. Pittsburgh11-345013
17. Miami7-5433NR
18. Texas (1)5-7383NR
19. Wake Forest11-338114
20. Wisconsin9-4369NR
21. Kentucky10-335315
22. Cincinnati13-13394
23. Arkansas9-433420
24. Mississippi10-332711
25. Houston12-225717

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.

