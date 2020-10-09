CATOOSA – There was no mercy rule in affect and Catoosa chose not to play with a running clock. All Wagoner could do was turn its first half route into a second half junior varsity contest.
Wagoner’s Braden Drake rushed for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns and the Bulldog defense held Catoosa to negative yardage in the first half as top ranked Wagoner crushed the Indians, 70-0, Friday night at Frank McNabb Stadium.
“We just wanted to work on things that we need to get better at,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “Our concept passing game was one and we wanted to distribute the ball around among different players and evaluate things.”
Wagoner (6-0 and 3-0 in District 4A-3) did everything it wanted to do in the first half. The Bulldogs ran the ball, passed the ball, and got a couple of scores from its defense. The offense scored on seven of eight possessions and the defense held Catoosa (0-6 and 0-3) to minus 24 total yards and without a first down in the first half.
It all started with a trick play on the first play of the game. Chase Nanni took a reverse and found Jullian Smith open for a 68-yard touchdown pass to give Wagoner a quick 7-0 lead.
“Each week one of our assistant coaches comes up with a trick play,” Condict said. “This one was from coach Corey Tipton. We stole it from the Chiefs. Chase plays baseball and he can throw pretty good. It looked good in practice so we thought we’d try it.”
It was the beginning of the onslaught. Wagoner drove 70 yards on its next possession to take a 14-0 lead on a 7-yard run by Braden Drake.
Then the defense took its turn at scoring. A high snap over the head of Catoosa quarterback Cody Busch gave the Bulldogs a safety.
Chochee Watson returned the ensuing free kick 62 yards to set up Nunu Clayton’s 15-yard run that gave Wagoner a 23-0 lead. Fred Watson then picked a bobbled handoff out of the air and returned the fumble 17 yards to make it 30-0.
Wagoner’s longest drive of the game came on its next possession when the Bulldogs drove 86 yards. Sawyer Jones, who completed 7 of 10 passes for 115 yards, completed passes of 23 and 33 yards to Clayton to highlight the drive that was capped by Chochee Watson’s 9-yard scoring run. That made the score 37-0 with the game still in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs extended their lead in the second quarter to 50-0 on touchdown runs of 27 yards by Drake and nine yards by Watson.
Catoosa couldn’t stop the bleeding. The Indians fumbled the ensuing kickoff which was recovered by Jack Southern at the 1.
Two plays later, Gabe Rodriquez scored from one yard out to make it 57-0. Rodriguez played the entire second half at quarterback. He also recovered and fumble and had a pair of interceptions, one he returned for 35 yards for a score in the final quarter to make it 63-0.
“Our only goal was to make the second half a JV game,” Condict said. “With the situation the way it is, they haven’t played a lot. It was great to see the young guys get some playing time.”
Catoosa almost avoided the shutout by moving to the Wagoner 4 late in the fourth quarter. But Hunter Smith blocked a field goal attempt that was returned for an apparent score by Claude Sheppard but a penalty brought the ball back to midfield.
Marquez Barnett capped the drive with an 11-yard run that made the final score 70-0.
WAGONER 70, CATOOSA 0
Score by quarters
Wagoner3720013—70
Catoosa0000—0
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS – Jullian Smith 68 pass from Chase Nanni (Ethan Muehlenweg kick) 11:38
WHS – Braden Drake 7 run (Muehlenweg kick) 7:07
WHS – Safety, quarterback tackled in end zone 6:40
WHS – Nunu Clayton 15 run (Muehlenweg kick) 6:15
WHS – Fred Watson 17 fumble return (Muehlenweg kick) 6:01
WHS – Chochee Watson 9 run (Muehlenweg kick) 0:41
Second quarter
WHS – Drake 27 run (run fail) 5:05
WHS – C. Watson 9 run (Muehlenweg kick) 1:01
WHS – Gabe Rodriquez 1 run (Muehlenweg kick) 0:01
Fourth quarter
WHS – Rodriguez 35 interception return (run fail) 9:32
WHS – Marquez Barnett 11 run (Floxam kick) 1:49
Team Stats
WHSCHS
First downs215
Rushes-yards38-31526-61
Passing yards183-2
Passes8-15-05-19-2
Punts-average2-336-37
Fumbles-lost2-13-3
Penalties-yards16-1393-30
Individual stats
Rushing: Wagoner, Braden Drake 9-110 2TD; Catoosa, Matt Thompson 11-50.
Passing: Wagoner, Sawyer Jones 7-10-0 115; Catoosa, Cody Busch 5-19-2 -2.
Receiving: Wagoner, Jullian Smith 2-82 TD; Catoosa, Jarrod Strawser 1-8.
