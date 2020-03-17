For two former Muskogee High basketball players, it was a season of exclamation points, and like other college athletes in 2019-20, their seasons all had a sudden and unexpected period put on them.
Rogers State senior Tavian Davis and Oklahoma Wesleyan sophomore Brooks Haddock were either dancing or headed to the dance, as the saying goes regarding college basketball’s national tournament spectacle. One got to the floor for one song, the other not.
For Davis, it came at a Kansas City, Mo., outlet mall on Thursday with the NCAA’s cancellation of the DII tourneys along with the Division I events due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers State was ninth and 11th in the MIAA preseason polls. It wound up 18th nationally, 23-5 overall, finished second, then lost in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament. But it was still one of three league teams to make the tournament, and were on their way to Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo., for a first-round game this past Saturday.
“We knew there was a possibility with the NBA closing down and D1 schools closing down, but still it was devastating knowing how hard we’d worked for it and what we’d put into the season, probably the best season in RSU history, and like that we won’t have anything to show for it,” he said.
It was their best season since the Hillcats’ deep run in the 2011-12 NAIA national tournament, reaching the quarterfinals. They switched to the NCAA in 2016-17.
Davis himself had a stellar senior season. The 6-foot guard was named to the MIAA third team and also its All-Defensive team. He averaged 10.1 points, set a school single-game record for assists with 12 in the season finale and broke the career assists record late in the season. He had 39 steals and 3.2 rebounds.
Whether seniors get an opportunity at a fifth season or not, Davis is looking to play professionally at some level, here or overseas.
“That’s my dream and if the opportunity is presented to me to go, that’s what I’m going for,” he said.
Meanwhile, his time is now spent in Oklahoma City, finding an open gym or basketball facility anywhere he can.
“I have a bunch of friends who I’ve played with and played against, and try to find as many hoop sessions as I can,” he said. “Right now that’s all I can do.”
His thoughts on the situation that caused everything?
“It’s a serious matter, there’s people’s health at stake. But we’ve seen worse, like swine flu and things like that,” he said. “So we’ll overcome this, and at the end of the day I feel like the world will realize that we overreacted. But it’s something our team won’t get back.”
Haddock’s the one that hit the dance floor.
The 6-2 guard and his Oklahoma Wesleyan teammates had reached the NAIA national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., with a 25-8 mark. He led the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points, had a team-high 89 3-pointers for a .418 average which was second-best, and also a team-best 88 percent free-throw shooting clip on 142 of 161 free throws. He dropped 32 points on defending champion Spring Arbor (Mich.) in a first-round game Wednesday, going 10-of-10 from the line and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.
“We’d just gotten done with practice (Thursday) and were getting back to our hotel rooms,” Haddock said. “Someone got it on Twitter and others started getting the news,” he said. “We were packing our stuff 20 minutes after we found out.”
The host venue, the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon hosted only family members and participating players for his only game. There were other noticable differences, he added.
“They were very particular about sanitizing the basketballs,” he noted. “They had a rack of balls for our warmup and our locker room. While the other team was playing they had their set. They were alternating those racks between games and sanitizing the ones not being used. There was that and seeing people going up and down the steps sanitizing the rails.”
His take was similar to Davis’.
“It’s crazy. I understand why, it just sucks when you consider that so many players (at all levels) had to end the season the way they did,” he said. “The best possible outcome to a season is ending it with a win and some of us got that, but you still had a chance for something bigger. Coming off the game I had, I was definitely looking forward to the next game.”
Haddock’s younger brother, who had transferred from Muskogee to Sequoyah two seasons ago, had a similar experience with the postponement (so far) of the OSSAA state tournament. Brayden Haddock and the Indians won three straight games in the area tournament to put Sequoyah in the state tourney for the eighth consecutive time.
“We talked and I told him the same thing, not many go out on a win,” he said. “He experienced state and I never did never did.”
With two seasons left at Wesleyan, he has a different mission than Davis.
“Playing golf right now,” said Haddock, who said he averages in the low to mid 80s. “We’re out at Tahlequah City Course today because it was still open and Cherokee Springs was closed by the Cherokee Nation (through March 31). I wish now I’d have played in high school.”
That sport, too, is on ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.