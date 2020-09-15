Muskogee Golf Club’s junior program, created back in 2016 under former club pro Mark Budler, has matured in recent years under the direction of current pro Tony Collins.
From 11 in those first junior tournaments to between 30-40 kids in some level of participation, it’s bore the fruits of such things as the Robert Flanary/Buckley Memorial Golf Tournament, scheduled for Friday at the course.
The tournament splits proceeds between Muskogee High’s golf program and the club’s junior program. While MHS is the sole benefactor, there’s indirect benefit for other programs.
“There’s kids in the junior program out of Hilldale, Checotah, other surrounding areas,” said Brad Huddleston, Muskogee High’s coach.
In all, those areas include Muskogee, Hilldale, Cheoctah, Tahlequah, Fort Gibson and Wagoner.
Huddleston said four of his high school golfers and eight in the junior high level have come through the junior program.
“Since that program started our numbers have pretty much doubled,” said Huddleston.
According to an article in the Phoenix in 2016, there was a time just prior to Huddleston’s tenure where only one MHS golfer had parents who were active golfers. The ever-increasing cost of golf makes it a challenge for kids, especially in economically-challenged communities.
Collins uses the funds from the tournament to award three memberships for kids in grades 7-12.
“The greatest benefit of it is we give underprivileged kids the ability to be members here at the club,” he said. “We pay for their dues and they can come play whenever they want. Not everyone is blessed to be able to afford the game. We want to encourage kids to come out and use it for wellness, entertainment and recreation and getting the most out of their routines instead of being cooped up, especially now during COVID.”
Travel expenses and prizes for junior tournaments will also benefit and again, half goes to funding Muskogee High golf.
Cost is $400 per team and $100 per individual. Play begins at 1 p.m.
To sign up, call (918) 682-3721 or email bridger@muskogeegolfclub.com. Advance registration is preferred.
