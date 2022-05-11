There’s a sense of confidence with DeRiayah Lee, one that mimics the progress made in Muskogee track over the last three years.
Lee had just one meet two seasons ago. Last year, she made state while battling a lower back injury and was 11th of 15 runners.
The state runner-up was Kyndall Hicks of Bixby.
Fast-forward to this season. Hicks, now at Union, and Lee have been battling through several meets, swapping spots at the top with no one within reasonable distance of them.
Last week in the regional at Jenks, Lee was leading the whole back stretch and clipped the final hurdle with her lead leg. She lost by five-one hundredths of a second. 44.91 to 44.96.
Hicks’ state time a year ago was 46.27. Lee ran a 49.24. The back is healthy, as evidenced in the substantial improvement.
Flip a coin. One of them will be the Class 6A state champion later this week in Ardmore.
“Last year wasn’t good at all and yet I made state,” she said. “This year has all been about personal record after personal record. To me this is just the start for some really good things. I’ve still got my senior year to get even better.”
That’s the general feeling about a new and bright future around the Indian Bowl oval, from the No Speed Limit youth program base to a change in structure around the track program in general. Since Craig Perry became track and cross country coordinator in 2019-20, there’s been a Feng Shui of sorts in track where everything has come under one umbrella.
“That was one of the early hurdles to making things work is bringing boys and girls together,” Perry said. “Everyone has a role within the staff and are able to focus on certain things. Hurdling coaches coach hurdlers, sprint coaches sprinters, and we’re all united on the same page.”
Angie Hillmon, who coached the girls when Perry got here, sees it as a blessing.
“Everyone is on the same page in the way we coach and the terminology we use,” she said. “We’ve also been able to diversify the summer pride program where everyone is able to go through different regimens depending on the sport to be more specific in our training.”
Hillmon brings decades of familiarity as a coach. She coached the last state champion at Muskogee, Mariesha Jones, who just happened to run the 300 hurdles. Her winning time, coming 20 years ago, was 46.74.
“The funny thing about her is she didn’t run but that one year. I recruited her out of the lunch room during a little incident when I saw her hurdle a table,” Hillmon said. “I figured if she can hurdle a table, she needs to be on the track.”
Hillmon sees some similarities.
“Jones and Lee, they never gave up. No matter how competitive it was. They go out there and know they can win.” she said.
That same year, Kiesha Gray, Patricia Nunley, Brittany Lasley and Latricia Nunley set a school record in the 400 relay, 49.32.
The new record holders, Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson, turned in a 49.01 at regionals last week, finishing third. Two weeks earlier, they broke the previous mark at 48.64, running it at the John Jacobs Invitational in Norman. Last year, Lang, Nicholson and Swanson were eighth at state at 49.62.
The connections between the record holders of the different eras are numerous. Patricia’s daughter is Rakiya Lang. Latricia is Lang’s aunt. Tissy Wilkerson, who was part of that relay that year, is Jakayla Swanson’s aunt.
“When we broke the record at Norman, the first thing I did was call my mom,” Lang said. “It’s been fun. There’s a lot of trust with our teammates. We’ve had to pull in some lesser experienced runners in a couple of meets (Jayda Wordlow and Malaysia Burton) and we’ve been able to pull together.”
Wordlow runs with Lang, Coleman and Nicholson in the 800 relay which qualified at 1:43.72 , and with Lee, Coleman and Bianca McVay in the 1,600.
Her kids see some similarities.
“One day Rakiya comes up and says ‘my mom told me when you were coaching them how tough you were, and if you stay with it you’ll be one of the best,” she said.
Adds Nicholson, basking in her final year of competition as a senior: “There’s a real bond here. The coaches help us all the time and we’re all together instead of separate.”
Westmoore comes with the top time at 47.66. Muskogee, third at regionals, is eighth.
Hillmon sums up the sprint relay picture this way.
“So many things can happen and have happened at state meets — dropped batons, false starts, someone pulling up injured. Alexis saw that happen in the 200 last week and wound up second (she qualified fourth) instead of third,” Hillmon said.
“We just need to execute our race like we’ve been doing.”
Lang will go in the 100 with a 12.42. Nicholson in the 200 at 26.58, and the girls 1,600 relay of Wordlow, Lee, Aniyah Thomas and McVay got the final qualifying spot at 4:17.09.
The boys will also have representation. Kennedy McGee is the fifth seed in the 100 at 10.76. He has a personal best at 10.6 from the Frontier Conference meet. The top seed is Jayden Rowe of Union, who took first at regionals, two spots ahead of McGee.
He was part of the 800 at state last year that took 12th and missed the finals.
“This is just my second year of full-time track and to be where I’m at with just that much, it’s been great for my confidence,” he said. “I need to finish stronger this weekend, have a better kick toward the end.”
Also, Ayden Kemp qualified as an at-large runner in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.31.
Preliminaries for all are Friday, beginning with the 400 relay at noon.
