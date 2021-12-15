TeAna Tramel never saw herself as being anything other than a college volleyball coach.
Being a mom to now three kids changed that.
And so, the new Muskogee High basketball coach’s 10th season of high school volleyball will be at the place that’s had one coach since the program’s inception in 2005.
“Volleyball’s my life, it’s all I know,” she said. “It’s what got me through high school, what got me my college degree, what got me my master’s degree, and I was able to accomplish some personal goals at those levels.
But being a mom, she said, changed her life, soon after meeting her husband, Matt, while the two were coaching at Bethany (Kan.) College.
And she’s adapted — juggling life with McKinLee, Brooks and KessLee (ages 8-11) and being a coach.
“I assumed when I got married we’d stay at the college level and manage it,” she said. “But family comes first. I’m not much good at anything else but volleyball and being a mom. I was able to accomplish most everything in college except winning a national title. That’s changed a little, now it’s a state title instead of an NCAA title.”
Jason Parker, Muskogee’s athletic director, said the mix of college experience and high school experience fit within the framework of other hires he’s made at Muskogee — such as Travis Hill in football, Mark Dicus in softball and Craig Perry in track.
“I heard she was a woman alpha from multiple people,” Parker said, also adding that having a female in that spot might change a relationship dynamic.
“I think the personality and leadership of a female is something that has potentially high value,” he said. “Let’s be honest, any time you can relate better to those you are coaching or perhaps they can see themselves through you better, those things can create that spark. Sometimes it’s a new philosophy, a new strategy or just a new way to connect.”
Asked about that, Tramel had this to say.
“I won’t deny that. I was raised to be a leader I am loud, I am Type A, I run disciplined programs and most of the people I learned from have been the same way,” she said. “’I’ve been at the Pac-12 level and I’ve been at the 3A level (here). In a male-dominated profession I will fight for my team and I will fight for my program.”
Muskogee has never made it past a regional final — in volleyball postseason, participation is full among teams in a classification and only two wins are needed to reach state.
So far, Tramel hasn’t coached a state tournament team in six years at Chouteau and three at Claremore Sequoyah. According to OSSSARankings.com records, Chouteau in 2017 and 2018 were 12-6 and 14-7 and regional finalists, the furthest of any team there. In 2019 at Sequoyah, her team was 12-12 and lost in the regional finals in five sets.
She won state as a player at Las Cruces, N.M., before going on to a college coaching career starting at South Dakota State in 2003-05 as an assistant.
“The foundation is here, and being able to coach volleyball year-round is huge and I didn’t have that prior to taking this job,” she said.
She got started with about a half-hour chat with her team prior to Wednesday’s formal announcement of her hire at Ron Milam Gymnasium.
“It’s not an 8-5 job being a mom, a coach, or teacher in general,” she said. “But seeing these kids, I’ve been in their shoes. I know what it takes to get to the next level if that’s what they want, or how to prepare for that future job.”
While club experience seems to be a factor in success within some of the better programs in the state, Tramel said she hasn’t had one club player who played club.
“When I asked these kids, I had nine or 10 who said they played club,” she said. “To be honest, the work we put in here is what’s going to be what these kids need. The ones who don’t play club will get it in practice. I’m just excited they are committed and we have the numbers we do.”
Tramel was head coach at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., in 2010-11, assistant at Washington State (2008-09), head coach at Bethany, Kan. (2006-07), and Cameron in Lawton from 2005-06.
As TeAna Crutcher, she played volleyball at the University of Louisiana at Monroe from 1999-2001. She was a two-year volleyball letterwinner and a member of the All-Southland Conference team. Tramel completed her playing career at New Mexico State University (2001-2003). At NMSU, Tramel was a two-year volleyball letterwinner and a two-time Sun Belt Conference All-Academic team member, earning a degree in kinesiology before getting her master’s in sports administration at South Dakota State.
She and her family live in Inola. Her kids attend Locust Grove and she said they’ll look at that again at year’s end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.