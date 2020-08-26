Life transitions aren’t anything new for Watson Schiller, so making the move he has position-wise for Hilldale’s football squad, while significant in itself, is just another adjustment.
Schiller, who shed 60 pounds a year ago as a two-way lineman as part of a health objective — the senior was diagnosed a few years back with Type I diabetes — has transitioned on the offensive side to fullback.
All the work is paying off in a way that Hilldale head coach David Blevins thinks will pay many dividends this year for not only Schiller but his squad.
“It helps that we’ve got some pretty big guys up front. That gives us some flexibility, and he’s our strongest kid on the team,” Blevins said of his regional champion powerlifter from back in March, just when COVID-19 shut down sports activities.
“At his size he fits what we’re doing offensively as a lead blocker for our iso and power, and he’s developing as a receiver out of the backfield. A lot of defenders will be surprised how fast he is too. He’ll shock some people when he catches the ball.”
The move thrilled Schiller, who has settled in right at 210 pounds, up slightly from the 195 he peaked at in his weight loss.
“I absolutely loved the switch,” he said. “It’s super fun. You get to hit more people going downhill than when I was on the line. I love touching the ball and turning around and hitting somebody.”
He’s grown to appreciate the process of being the guy others are blocking for.
“The main focus for me is on catching the ball before I try to get yards, because when you start to turn around and run there’s a tendency to go blank and not secure the ball sometimes,” he said.
He’s put in the extra work, at home with his dad and brother and after practice with his two quarterbacks, Johnnie Durossette and Caynen David.
Which comes as no surprise to his coach.
“No doubt, his leadership and work ethic defines who he is, not only as a player but as a person,” said Blevins.
It requires a lifestyle of discipline for Schiller to do what he does as effective as he does.
“I was about 13 when I found out I had it,” he said of Type I diabetes. “I was at 225 and all of a sudden I lost 25 pounds. I’d go to the bathroom every 5-10 minutes and no matter how much I drank I was super dehydrated.”
He understood that among several lifestyle adjustments, that sugary drinks, long a favorite, would have to go. He even did a winning science fair project on the acidity of 33 drinks as a seventh-grader in 2016.
He has to wear an insulin pump.
“I’m able to detach it before games so it does not affect me that bad,” he said.
He’s totally focused on fitness, and it’s shown.
Even with a shoulder injury, he was likely headed for a first or second-place powerlifting finish at state last year had the pandemic allowed it to be contested. His squat was 540. It’s now in the 575-600 range. He’s at 305 in bench after needing only 275 to advance to state in February, and is still working on raising that.
He hasn’t carried the football yet, but expect him on a dive or two. If so, look out.
“I know I’ve lost a lot of weight but I’m still a pretty big body and I can run someone over if I need to,” he said.
Playing on the opposite front is more familiar to him. He’ll be a defensive end and in some cases, slide to a tackle when the Hornets line up in a four-man front.
“We’re expecting him to have a good season on both sides,” Blevins said. “He’ll play a little more defense and we’ll rest him on offense. He played really well there last year.”
Even with his move offensively, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.
“I love my O-line and I will always,” he said. “I still try to help those guys and push them hard. I take reps on scout defense when they are practicing plays to help them.”
