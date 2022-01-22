TAHLEQUAH – It was a historic afternoon for Northeastern State's Maleeah Langstaff, who turned in the fifth triple-double in NCAA Division II women's basketball this season as the RiverHawks blew out Lincoln 86-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Langstaff had NSU's first 30-point game since 2016 with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Ashton Hackler was the RiverHawks' second-leading scorer with 15 points. Maegan Lee had nine, along with Jaylee Kindred, who had a career-best nine points and six rebounds. Courtney Lee came off the bench with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting.
The RiverHawks shot a season-best 53.3 percent (32-60) on the floor and dominated the paint 48-to-24 over the Blue Tigers. On the glass, NSU picked up 17 offensive rebounds and had 43 on the glass.
Lincoln (5-13, 1-11 MIAA) held onto a 17-13 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter before the RiverHawks capitalized on a nearly nine-minute scoreless Blue Tigers drought with 20 unanswered points. Northeastern State shot 51.6 percent on Lincoln's defense through the opening 20 minutes and held a 41-25 lead.
Lincoln scored seven unanswered points in the second half, narrowing the NSU lead to 15, but it would be the closest they would get into cutting into the RiverHawks' advantage. Northeastern State limited the Blue Tigers to three made buckets in the final ten minutes of play.
Saturday's win snapped a three-game skid for NSU and is the RiverHawks' fifth-straight win over Lincoln.
The RiverHawks (4-12, 2-8 MIAA) remain at home to host Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
