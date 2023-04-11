PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
PORTER 2, WARNER 1 — Blake Cole brought in the winning run for Class A No. 17 Porter (19-9) on a hit to the outfield which scored Mason Plunk on a hit and run. Tyler Durrett picked up the win going six innings with one unearned run while Cole got the save. Class 2A No. 15 Warner dropped to 10-7.
EUFAULA 14, SPIRO 13 — Draven Gragg hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Eufaula to the win. Gragg finished with five RBIs. Hayden Robinson, who picked up the win in relief, had four hits to lead the Ironheads (12-8, 10-2 3A-7). Luke Adcock, who got the start on the hill, finished with three hits.
PRYOR 4, WAGONER 3 — Despite collecting seven hits, the Wagoner Bulldogs (7-3, 5-3 District 4A-7) could not eke out the win.
UNION 12, MUSKOGEE 4 — Muskogee fought tough in the first inning, only down 4-3. But Union took control and momentum and scored three runs over the next two innings to grab a solid 7-3 advantage. Thairenn Thompson went 2-for-3 for the Roughers (7-14, 0-10 6A-4) who remain winless in district.
FORT GIBSON 14, POTEAU 9 — Fort Gibson (16-5, 9-1 4A-8) only had six hits but was able to get the win over Poteau.
CENTRAL SALLISAW 10, WEBBERS FALLS 7 — Webbers Falls could not hold on as Central scored a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to break a 7-7 tie and seal the win. Braydan Robinson led things off on the mound for the Warriors as he went six and a third innings, allowing ten runs on four hits and striking out two. Denver Morgan threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. Isaiah Terrell led Webbers Falls (10-10) with two hits in four at bats.
OKTAHA 5, HASKELL 1 — In a Class 2A top 20 battle, No. 18 Haskell took the lead 1-0 in the first inning, but No. 2 Oktaha took advantage in the second with two runs to go up 2-1 and not look back. The Tigers tallied two home runs on the day as Kipton Christian went deep in the second inning and Maddux Edwards had a long ball in the fifth. Edwards took the win for Oktaha while Brannon Westmoreland took the loss for Haskell. Brody Surmont went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers (15-3) in hits. The Haymakers (7-7) were paced by Brady Neal and Peter Turner with two hits each.
PORUM 4, OKAY 2 — Porum scored three runs in the bottom sixth to clinch the win over Okay. Michael Wright, Brayden Catron and Kyle Rock had one hit apiece in leading the Panthers (14-7). Catron and Gage Scarberry teamed up to hold the Mustangs (2-7) to one hit on the mound.
SLOW PITCH
EUFAULA WINS TWO — Class 5A No. 12 Eufaula defeated Quinton 11-3 in game one. Tied at 2-2 after the first inning, the Lady Ironheads added three runs in the second to pull away and break the game open. Kate Pippenger, Kambry Williams and Allie Anderson all finished with two hits and combined for five RBIs. In the second game, a 12-0 win over Wilburton, Makayla Harjo pitched the shutout allowing just two hits. Gabbi Noriega had the big bat for Eufaula (16-6) as she finished with four RBIs on two hits, one of them a third inning home run. Anderson and Shyanne Madewell also collected two hits apiece.
HASKELL 20, CHECOTAH 1 — Class 3A No. 7 Haskell scored 13 runs in the first inning and cruised past Checotah (1-15). Lynzi Kelly was hot at the plate as she drove in six runs on three hits to lead the Lady Haymakers (19-7). Kelly and RiLee Morgan both finished with grandslams. Jazlyn Atkins had both of Checotah’s hits.
FORT GIBSON THREE-WAY — Class 5A No. 10 Fort Gibson suffered a 6-2 game one defeat at the hands of Class 6A No. 13 Bixby who held a 5-1 lead going into the fifth inning. Erica Hornback, Graci Williams, Kaiah Austin, Matty Laney and Miley Wafford all finished with one hit for the Lady Tigers. Laney and Wafford had one RBI apiece. Class 6A No. 5 Jenks beat Fort Gibson in the nightcap, 11-1 as the Lady Trojans scored eight runs in the bottom third to take a 9-1 lead. Hornback, Williams, Austin and Laney all collected one hit for Fort Gibson (10-7).
OKTAHA 14, TAHLEQUAH 4 — Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha put across five runs in the first inning and was led by Hannah Focht and Peyton Bryan with three hits apiece. The Lady Tigers (16-3) hit three home runs on the day as Brynn Surmont and Mileigh Needham had dingers in the first inning while Focht went deep in the fourth.
WARNER 6-1, SALINA 2-11 — In the first of a doubleheader, Warner collected 13 hits in the win and was led by Kaylen Park, Kami Hamm, Kenadie Teague and Alexis Fowler all with two hits. Jensyn Foreman led the Lady Eagles to victory in the circle as she surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Warner (6-3) lost in the nightcap as Harlie Cheser took the loss. She lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 20 hits and 11 runs while striking out four.
Cheser also led at the plate with two hits.
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — Lariah Stewart gave Class 6A No. 12 Muskogee a 6-5 win over Class 4A No. 12 Morris with a walkoff single on a 3-1 count. Shay Grissom started the game in the circle and surrendered five runs on seven hits over six innings while Jaliyah Simmons got the win in relief, as she went one inning, allowing zero runs on two hits and walking zero. Kambri Johnson had three hits to lead the Lady Roughers at the plate, while Simmons and Stewart had a pair of hits each. Class 6A No. 2 Broken Arrow thumped the Lady Roughers in the nightcap, 21-3 as the Lady Tigers scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Grissom was in the circle for Muskogee but lasted one inning, allowing three hits and five runs, before Simmons threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Muskogee (15-8) tallied one home as Simmons went deep in the first inning. Johnson went 2-for-2 at the plate.
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON 5, PRYOR 1 (B) — Simeon Adair scored two goals to lead Fort Gibson (8-4, 4-0 4A-4) past Pryor. David Undaunted, Dax Friend and Zander Floyd all added one goal apiece. Undaunted, Floyd, Urial Sandoval and Zach Mullins all registered assists.
HILLDALE 2 , POTEAU 1 (G) — Grace Nail and Gabby Dover scored a goal apiece as Hilldale (6-5, 3-1 4A-4) picked up a district win. Dover also assisted on Nail’s goal and Hallie Foreman had three saves. Aspyn Nunn and Adde Glass led the team in the backline.
BROKEN ARROW 10, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — With 20 minutes left in the second period the game was called due to mercy-rule. Muskogee (5-4, 2-2 6A-4) had no notable stats.
FORT GIBSON 2, PRYOR 0 (G) — Grace Gwin scored the first goal and Addi Alred scored the second as Fort Gibson (8-3, 2-0), with the win, is now first place in District 4A-4. Kam Walker had 13 saves.
CATOOSA 1, WAGONER 0 (G) — Wagoner dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in District 4A-3.
PORTER 9, WEBSTER 2 (G) — Lauren Lindell finished with a hat trick and Natalie Perry-Hunter and Makiah Looper added two goals apiece as Porter (8-4, 4-2 3A-4) picked up the win. Kelci Kilgore and Raylee Jackson scored one goal each.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Connors State at Rose State, 2 p.m.
PREP
BASEBALL
Porter at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Bixby/BA Turf War Festival: Eufaula vs. Noble/Carl Albert, 10 a.m./ 2:30 p.m.; Oktaha vs. TBD
Checotah at Will Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Preston Tournament: Haskell vs. Hulbert, 12 p.m.; Gore vs. Kellyville, 5 p.m.; Warner vs. Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Cascia Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Claremore/Pryor Festival: At Pryor, Fort Gibson vs. Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.
Porum at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Central Tournament: Braggs vs. Stigler, 2 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Arkoma at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Gans/Webbers Falls at Gore,, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula/Pryor at Fort Gibson , 4 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.
Dale Festival: Haskell vs. North Rock Creek, 2:45 p.m.; vs. Shattuck, 4 p.m.
Oktaha at Firelake Festival
Warner at Beggs, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
