BASEBALL
OKAY 17, PRUE 1 — David Brunson earned the win and every batter recorded at least one hit for Okay (3-2).
MCCURTAIN 10, BRAGGS 0 — The Wildcats dropped to 2-3.
OKTAHA THREE-WAY — Canceled.
FAST PITCH
OKTAHA 14, MCALESTER 4 — Kristen Berry drove in four runs on three hits as the Lady Tigers cruised to the win. Tied at 2-2, Oktaha (11-1, 6-0 2A-12) took control for good, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 9-2 advantage. Mileigh Needham earned the win as the Lady Tigers piled up 13 hits for the game. Cambree McCoy went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Brynna Rodden, with two RBIs, and Hannah Focht with three RBIs, both collected two hits.
EUFAULA 11, SPIRO 0 — Eufaula scored nine runs in the sixth inning to close out a District 3A-8 win. Kate Pippenger and Gabbi Noriega led the way for the Lady Ironheads (9-4, 5-1) as both finished 3-of-4. Pippenger had three RBIs and a run while Noriega had two RBIs. Avery Williams earned the win pitching a two-hit ball game with seven strikeouts, while also going 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs at the plate.
STIGLER 12, FORT GIBSON 0 — Stigler jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and Fort Gibson could not find its footing in a district loss. The Lady Tigers (3-10, 0-4 4A-6) were hitless against the Lady Panthers.
WARNER 10, HULBERT 0 — Warner led 6-0 after two full innings and rode that momentum to the win. Jensyn Foreman earned the win for the Lady Eagles (6-3, 2-2 District 2A-12) as she pitched a two-hitter over four innings. Skyler Lusk was 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Bailey Hughey was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs.
ROLAND 16, GORE 6 — With the game tied at 6-6, Roland scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game and capture the win. Natalie Casteel and Kendra Huckaby had two hits each to lead the Lady Pirates (2-10). Paige Curran drove in two runs.
VERDIGRIS 7, WAGONER 6 — After a back and forth contest that saw multiple lead changes and ties, Wagoner fell just short. Camaya Renshaw’s solo home run in the first inning gave the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead which was short lived as Verdigris took a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the second. Zoie Griffin took the loss with five earned runs and seven strikeouts over seven innings. Kiwi Birdtail led Wagoner (7-5-1, 1-2 District 4A-7) with two hits while Kendra Condict had two RBIs.
JENKS 8, MUSKOGEE 2 — After Jaliyah Simmons tagged up to give Muskogee a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Jenks reeled off eight straight runs over five innings to stymie the Lady Roughers (5-5, 3-3 District 6A-4). Kyra Rowland gave up 12 hits and five earned runs in taking the loss. Jamiah Maxwell, Kambri Johnson, Simmons and Jaye Barnoski all collected one hit in the loss. Johnson and Rowland drove in a run each.
CHECOTAH 9, SALLISAW 5 — Shaelynn Casey was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cats (8-6, 3-3 4A-6), surrendering three runs on five hits over four innings with four strikeouts. Hailey Prince threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the final nine outs to earn the save. Layna Vandiver finished 2-for-5 with one RBI.
HILLDALE 17, CATOOSA 0 — Kensley Allen was clutch at the plate for the Lady Hornets in a District 4A-8 win over the Lady Indians, driving in four runs on two hits. Hilldale (6-2, 4-0), already up 10-0 after three full innings, added to its lead with five runs in the top of the fourth to go up 15-0 and all but seal the deal. Finlee Allred was the winning pitcher allowing just two hits over three innings. Bailey McClain added two hits and one RBI.
HASKELL 10, SALINA 0 — An inside the park grand slam by Riley Westmoreland gave Haskell a 5-0 second inning lead. RayLin Morgan only allowed two hits as she earned the win. Josie Enkey and Audrey Turknett added two hits apiece as the Lady Haymakers (10-4, 3-0 District 2A-14) tallied eight for the night.
WELCH AT PORTER — Canceled.
VOLLEYBALL
WAGONER 3, MCALESTER 0 — Class 3A No. 12 Wagoner improved to 6-6. No stats available at press time.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Red Oak at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
INDIANOLA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT : Braggs vs. Butner, 12:15 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Salina at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Heavener at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Webbers Falls, 5:15 p.m.
Muskogee at Owasso, (2) 7 p.m./8:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Skiatook, 5 p.m.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT; AT VERDIGRIS; Haskell vs. Verdigris, 10 a.m.; vs. Vian, 2:30 p.m.
DEPEW TOURNAMENT: Rush Springs vs. Porum, 2 p.m.; Porter vs. Olive, 4 p.m.; vs. Strother, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Locust Grove at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
