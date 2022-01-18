Muskogee got benched again.
COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of Tuesday’s basketball action at Sand Springs. For the Roughers and Lady Roughers, it’s been since Friday, Jan. 7, at the Putnam City Invitational, that either has seen action. One set of games at home against Bixby last Tuesday was canceled. Those were the only games scheduled until Tuesday.
With nothing else on the schedule this week, and unless makeup games are cleared, it will be Jan. 25 at Jenks as the next scheduled games — a span of 18 days on the shelf and only two games each since Dec. 14.
In other games:
PORTER 61, GORE 42 (B) — Kejuan Reynolds had 21 of his 25 points in the middle two quarters as Porter (13-1) increased a 17-11 lead to 48-33 and won its fourth in a row. Logan Crain had 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Noah Cooper had 18 including four 3s for Gore (4-6) in the loss.
CATOOSA 38, WAGONER 25 (B) — Wagoner fell to 6-6. Catoosa led 19-14 at half and tied at 23 at the end of three but scored just two points the remainder of the way. Alex Shieldnight had 8 points to lead the Bulldogs.
VIAN 52, HASKELL 49 (B) — The Haymakers (3-8) climbed almost back from a 21-12 first-quarter deficit. Brannon Westmoreland led Haskell with 17 points.
SALLISAW 76, CHECOTAH 50 (B) — No other info received. The Wildcats fell to 5-6.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL — Keota boys beat host Porum 67-47. Michael Arnold with 24 points led the Panthers (5-6), who fall into the consolation bracket. Also Midway girls beat Gans 45-33.
VIAN 61, HASKELL 44 (G) — Lynzi Kelley had 25 first-half points and finished with a game-high 32, but it wasn’t enough to hold what was a 33-32 lead. No other Haskell player had more than one field goal as the Haymakers fell to 4-7.
PORTER 71, GORE 17 (G) — Brittany Welch had 26 points. Charmayne Marshall and Aareonya Moore had 12 each and Raylee Allison added 11 for Porter (10-3). Ricki Huckbay had 5 for Gore (1-10).
WAGONER 54, CATOOSA 31 (G) — Wagoner (6-6) raced out to a 28-10 halftime lead. Ellie Bryant led with 17 points, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 12.
SALLISAW 38, CHECOTAH 31 (G) — Aiyana Brewer had 12 points for Checotah (3-10).
