COLLEGE OF THE OZARKS 86, BACONE 76 (M) — Bacone fell to 2-22 after a win Saturday at Lincoln (Ill.) Christian. The Warriors trailed 45-40 early in the second when Ozarks went on a 21-4 run that would prove fatal. They’d get within 8 with 1 minute and change left.
Malik Norfeet led Bacone with 21 points. Ruben Little Head had 18, Derek Factor came off the bench to score 16 and Dean Austin had 13.
COLLEGE OF THE OZARKS 64, BACONE 44 (W) — Jayla McIntosh led Bacone (1-24) with 10 points.
WICHITA STATE 58, TULSA 48 (M) — Ricky Council IV registered 11 points and Tyson Etienne had 10 points for Wichita State (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.
Tulsa totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team. Sam Griffin had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.