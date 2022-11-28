Tuesday’s Games
Haskell at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Stilwell at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Arkoma at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Liberty, 6:30/8 p.m.
Muldrow at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Roland at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okay at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.
